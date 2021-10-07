Temple vs. Cincinnati Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats have their eyes set on the playoffs. There’s no reason to mince words — their goal for this season is to compete for the highest prize in the land, and they won’t be satisfied if they don’t at least get their shot.

After coming in at #5 in the latest AP Poll after an impressive win on the road against Notre Dame, the playoffs are looking like a possibility. The Bearcats will need to take care of business first, as any slip-up along the way will surely ruin their chances.

This is an obvious potential let-down spot after the emotional Notre Dame win. It’s also a potential sandwich spot, as Cincinnati has a showdown with UCF scheduled for next week. To make matters worse, they’ll be playing on short rest after facing a physical Irish team.

Temple is fresh off two straight wins, including a 34-31 over a decent Memphis team. That being said, the advanced stats show that Temple might have been slightly lucky to have come away with a win in that contest, as CollegeFootballData.com gave Memphis a 76% implied win expectancy.

Temple has done well against Cincinnati in recent memory, covering five straight games overall against the Bearcats. They’re also 5-0 ATS in their past five games on the road at Cincinnati.

The Bearcats are undoubtedly the superior team in this matchup, but it’s difficult to lay over four touchdowns when this is such a tricky scheduling spot. This seems like a low-scoring game where the Bearcats simply find the win and move on — a five-score spread is simply too many here.

Pick: Temple +29.5