Tennessee Volunteers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 5-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.1 points per game which has been on average 4.6 points over the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.6 points per game which has been on average 0.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Tennessee and Georgia average 59.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.2 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.1 points per game which has been on average 4.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 9-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 29.4 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Tennessee and Georgia average 13.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.7 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.