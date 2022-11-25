BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:13 AM, November 25, 2022

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#9 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) @ Vanderbilt Commodores (5-6)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: SEC Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Tennessee Volunteers  Open -16.5   -110   O 65.5   -110   -850  
 Current -13.5   -115   64.5   -110   -580  
Vanderbilt Commodores  Open +16.5   -110   U 65.5   -110   +550  
 Current +13.5   -105   64.5   -110   +420  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 68.6 points per game which has been on average 6.6 points over the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Vanderbilt is 9-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.6 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Tennessee and Vanderbilt average 64.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.4 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Tennessee is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.6 points per game which has been on average 0.5 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Vanderbilt is 10-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -17.6 points per game which has been on average 6.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Tennessee and Vanderbilt average -8.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.