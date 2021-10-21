Tennessee vs. Alabama Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Tennessee (4-3) looks to keep things close as 25-point underdogs as they head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1) on Saturday, October 23.

How did the Tide respond after a Week 6 loss to Texas A&M? Just as you’d expect, with a 49-9 demolishing of Mississippi State. The Tide were stellar on both sides of the ball in that matchup, winning the yardage battle 543 to 299 while turning over the Bulldogs three times. Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four scores while averaging 12.4 yards per attempt.

Tennessee has shown signs of life in Josh Heupel’s first year in charge, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where they’re 11th in the country with 39.3 points per game. Digging into their results, however, paints a slightly different picture. All four wins (Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, South Carolina) should be easy victories for any program worth their salt. They’ve been tested three times this season (Pitt, Florida, Ole Miss) and came up empty each time.

Heupel’s offense has looked great, but they face a very stiff test here against Alabama. With either Hendon Hooker or Joe Milton at quarterback, they can’t throw the ball efficiently on passing downs. That means they’ll need to run successfully to keep this one a game. Considering that Alabama’s defense is rolling led by one of the best defenders in the country in Will Anderson, that may be a tough ask. This Tide defense has held opposing teams to negative rushing yards as often as they’ve allowed more than 100 yards on the ground (1), so consider me dubious that the Volunteers will line up and beat them in the trenches.

The model likes the Tide here and so do I.

Pick: Alabama -25