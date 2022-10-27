Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide don’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding a 12-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021. Alabama took this year’s contest and pushed the Tide’s record to 12-3 against the Aggies.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 949 769 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .604 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge over Texas A&M in the form of a 24-20 win. However, the win over the Aggies poked some more holes in the Crimson Tide’s armor. After losing their first game of the season, the Crimson Tide got back on track with a 30-6 win over No. 24 Mississippi State. At 7-1 (4-1), Alabama may be on the outside looking in for the Playoff, but they are still the favorites in the SEC West. The sixth-ranked Tide have a bye week before they travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers.

Texas A&M is in free fall. Their first ever loss to South Carolina dropped the Aggies to 3-4 (1-3), and the questions surrounding Jimbo Fisher’s job security are starting to swirl. The road does not get easier for the Aggies as they will host No. 15 Ole Miss, who is coming off their first loss, this weekend.