Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Texas A&M-Alabama football series does not go as far back as some of the rivalries in the SEC but has become one of the most anticipated games of the regular season over the last few years since the Aggies joined the SEC beginning in the 2012 season. The Crimson Tide doesn’t lose very often under Nick Saban, so when it does happen, people take note. As division foes, these programs now meet annually with no love lost.

Series History

The Aggies and Crimson Tide have met 14 times, with the Tide holding a 12-3 edge in the standings. The first meeting was in 1942 in the first of two Cotton Bowl matchups (1-1). Since joining the SEC, Texas A&M is 2-8 against Alabama. The Aggies won their first matchup as conference foes in 2012 as Johnny Manziel burst onto the scene. The Tide rolled to eight straight before A&M coach Jimbo Fisher became the first Nick Saban assistant to beat him in 2021. Alabama took this year’s contest and pushed the Tide’s record to 12-3 against the Aggies.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M All-Time Records

Category Alabama Texas A&M All-Time Wins 949 769 All-Time Win Pct. .731 .604 Conference Titles 33 18 National Titles 18 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide got their revenge over Texas A&M in the form of a 24-20 win. Even with the win over Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide and Aggies’ seasons are not what each program expected. Alabama suffered their second loss of the season, this time at the hands of the LSU Tigers 32-31. While they are ninth in the College Football Playoff rankings at 7-2 (4-2), they are on the outside looking in for an SEC West title and a playoff berth. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is one loss away from missing the postseason entirely at 3-6 (1-5).

The road for Alabama does not get any easier this week as they travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. The Crimson Tide has won the last six against the Rebels. Texas A&M heads to Auburn to take on the 3-6 Tigers. The Aggies have won two straight in the series.