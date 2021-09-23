Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Texas A&M will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday, September 24. Both teams will be looking to move to 4-0 on the season as they begin conference play.

It’s a tightly lined game in a battle between two defenses that have taken center stage for their teams thus far in the season. The Aggies have allowed only 5.7 points per game — first in the country — making up for the loss of starting quarterback Haynes King to injury. Their offensive line hasn’t quite looked up to par thus far, which was most notable in a narrow 10-7 win over Colorado in Week 2 in a game in which they were favored by 17.5-points.

The Arkansas defense has continued to improve under a great defensive coordinator in Barry Odom. Most notably, they held Texas to only 256 yards in Week 2 in a dominating performance in which the Razorbacks rushed for 333 yards and four scores. Keep in mind that the Longhorns are averaging 527.5 total yards in their other two games on the season.

The Razorbacks have been money in the bank for bettors lately, going 12-3 ATS over their last 15 games.

The Aggies, however, have dominated this matchup, winning nine straight against Arkansas.

This should be a challenging game in which points are tough to come by. The A&M defense appears to be the best unit on the field, as they’ve suffocated opposing offenses and should have success here if they slow down the Razorbacks’ running game. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is a dangerous 6’3”, 245lb dual-threat, but he hasn’t proven yet that he can consistently beat great defenses through the air.