Texas A&M vs. Colorado Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Denver, Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in an SEC vs. PAC-12 showdown. Both teams got off to a 1-0 start in Week 1 against a low level of opposition, with the Aggies defeating Kent State 41-10 and the Buffaloes handling Northern Colorado 35-7.

Although Texas A&M ended up covering the nearly 30-point spread against the Flashes, there were some points of concern in the game. Freshman quarterback Haynes King showed promise by completing 21 of his 33 passes for 292 yards and 2 touchdowns while also adding 22 yards on the ground. The concerning part was the turnovers — he threw three interceptions against a Kent State defense that surrendered 38 points per game a season ago. The ground game is the sure thing in this one, as Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 237 yards and 2 scores on the ground in week one.

Look for the Aggies to keep it on the ground in this one to take pressure off King, who himself is a dangerous runner and will give defenses fits trying to gameplan for stopping three dangerous runners on one team. Expected to be one of the top defenses in the country in 2021, A&M showed signs of weakness in the opener and allowed 226 rushing yards. Jimbo Fisher said that his team was going to learn from the first game and get a lot better, and they’ll need to in order to find the cover here.

The Buffaloes aren’t the most explosive offense, but they look to dominate the ground game and keep the chains moving. It worked to great success in Karl Dorrell’s first year with the team in 2020 as they finished with a surprising 4-2 record and had 212.3 rushing yards per game.

Colorado’s style appears to play right into the hands of A&M. Expect the Aggies to show vast improvement defensively and revert to their 2020 numbers when they allowed only 92 rushing yards per game on 3.3 yards per carry. We saw last year what happened when the Buffaloes took a step up in competition — a 55-23 blowout loss to Texas in the Alamo Bowl, their only non-conference game of the season.