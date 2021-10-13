Texas A&M vs. Missouri Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Texas A&M (82.4%) vs. Missouri (17.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Texas A&M -337 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Texas A&M -9 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Texas A&M (4-2) will look to keep the momentum going after a huge upset win over Alabama a week ago. First up, they travel to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers (3-3) in an SEC showdown on Saturday, October 16.

Texas A&M has been a very up-and-down team in 2021. In their first three games against Power 5 competition, they unimpressively limped to a 10-7 victory over Colorado and then lost back-to-back SEC games against Arkansas and Mississippi State. How did they respond after those two losses? By beating the defending National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide, of course!

It’d be unreasonable to expect Texas A&M to play at the level they did against Alabama (if that was the case, they may never lose again), but it’s important to recalibrate expectations for the rest of the season.

After struggling mightily in his first few games, quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama. He averaged 9.2 yards per attempt in an impressive showing against a good Alabama defense. Perhaps most importantly was the performance of the offensive line, a unit that has struggled for the majority of the season but didn’t allow a single sack against a very good Alabama front seven. There are clear signs of progress offensively to pair with a good defense allowing only 16.8 points per game.

With the level of talent on this roster, it seems as though the Aggies may have gotten over a rough patch to start the season. They’ll face a Missouri team that has been burning holes in bettors’ pockets, going 0-6 ATS to start the season. They have one of the worst rush defenses ever witnessed at the Power 5 level (and certainly the SEC), allowing a whopping 288.8 rushing yards per game on 6.1 yards per carry. Expect A&M running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane to get back on track in another momentum-building performance for the Aggies.