Texas Christian vs. Texas Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Texas Christian (53.3%) vs. Texas Tech (46.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: TCU -2 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

TCU (2-2) heads to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech (4-1) in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday, October 9.

It may not be the most noteworthy college football game in Texas this Saturday (ahem, the Red River Showdown), but it should be an entertaining affair between two closely linked teams. The line currently sits at TCU -2.5, so this is expected to be a back-and-forth game.

TCU enters off two straight losses to in-state opponents after getting upset by SMU and falling to Texas by five points. They were able to hang with the Longhorns last week and might have come away with a different result if they didn’t turn the ball over three times. They’re led by veteran dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan and breakout star running back Zach Evans, who has 416 yards in his last three games and is averaging 7.8 yards per carry on the season.

Duggan and Evans will look to take advantage of a poor-tackling Texas Tech defense. This unit was exposed in the 70-35 loss to Texas in Week 4, and this will be their stiffest test since that date.

Offensively, the Red Raiders will turn to quarterback Henry Colombi after starter Tyler Shough was announced out due to injury. Colombi has looked fine in his stead and will hope to take advantage of a TCU defense allowing a ghastly 6.4 yards per play.

I believe that we’re getting a discount here with a superior TCU team. Sure, they’ve dropped two straight, but SMU looks to have one of the best offenses in the country, and they played Texas close despite committing three turnovers.

The model likes the Horned Frogs in the spot, and I do as well.

Pick: TCU -2.5