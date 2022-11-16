BETTING NCAA NCAAF
04:53 PM, November 16, 2022

Texas Longhorns vs. Kansas Jayhawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Texas Longhorns (6-4) @ Kansas Jayhawks (6-4)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Texas Longhorns  Open -9.5   -105   O 64.5   -110   -400  
 Current -9.5   -105   63.5   -114   -345  
Kansas Jayhawks  Open +9.5   -115   U 64.5   -110   +310  
 Current +9.5   -115   63.5   -106   +270  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.6 points per game which has been on average 3.8 points over the line for those games.

In 12 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 4-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.0 points per game which has been on average 4.6 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Texas and Kansas average 59.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.7 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.8 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 12 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 5-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -5.8 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Texas and Kansas average -5.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.