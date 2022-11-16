BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:25 PM, November 16, 2022

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-5) @ Iowa State Cyclones (4-6)

Date: Nov. 19 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Texas Tech Red Raiders  Open +3   -110   O 47.5   -110   +130  
 Current +3.5   -114   47.5   -110   +138  
Iowa State Cyclones  Open -3   -110   U 47.5   -110   -156  
 Current -3.5   -106   47.5   -110   -166  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.1 points per game which has been on average 4 points over the line for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 4-12-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 45.2 points per game which has been on average 6.4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Texas Tech and Iowa State average 55.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.7 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Texas Tech is 6-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.4 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 17 home games over the last 2 seasons, Iowa State is 9-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 14.9 points per game which has been on average 4.5 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Texas Tech and Iowa State average 10.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.1 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.