Texas vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Texas vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/11
Texas vs. Arkansas CFB Game Information
Texas vs. Arkansas Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Texas vs. Arkansas Game Predictions and Picks
Betting Trends, News, and Notes
The Steve Sarkisian era got off to a successful start in Austin with a 38-18 win over Louisiana. While it was a nice win against a Sun Belt contender who is no pushover — they upset Iowa State in the 2020 opener — Longhorn fans will need to see more before they become a believer. Sark looks to make it 2-0 as they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who sit at 1-0 after beating Rice 38-17.
The Longhorns were explosive in Week 1 but will need to more effectively move the chains (43% success rate) to be reliable as a favorite this season. Coach Sark has one of the best running backs in the country in Bijan Robinson, who had 176 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the opener, at his disposal. That’ll make life easier on freshman quarterback Hudson Card, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns. They’ll rely heavily on receiver Jordan Whittington to create offense after he caught all seven of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown, including 57 yards after the catch.
It was a concerning Week 1 performance for Arkansas, who trailed 17-7 at the half before going on a second-half run to seal the deal. They looked unexpectedly weak in the trenches and even had trouble converting in short-yardage situations (stopped on fourth down and short). All in all, they only outgained Rice 378-308, which is not the margin one would hope for against a bottom-dweller of Conference USA.
Many were expecting a second-year leap under head coach Sam Pittman after the Razorbacks went 3-7 last year but showed noticeable signs of improvement and took some close, tough losses. Superb defensive coordinator Barry Odom will have his hands full in this matchup against a dangerous Texas offense. If he can game plan a way to put the onus on quarterback Hudson Card, there’s interest in taking the home underdog here getting points against a freshman quarterback playing on the road. Expect the crowd to play a factor, as this will be the first sold-out game at Razorback Stadium since 2017.