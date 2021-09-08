Texas vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Steve Sarkisian era got off to a successful start in Austin with a 38-18 win over Louisiana. While it was a nice win against a Sun Belt contender who is no pushover — they upset Iowa State in the 2020 opener — Longhorn fans will need to see more before they become a believer. Sark looks to make it 2-0 as they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, who sit at 1-0 after beating Rice 38-17.

The Longhorns were explosive in Week 1 but will need to more effectively move the chains (43% success rate) to be reliable as a favorite this season. Coach Sark has one of the best running backs in the country in Bijan Robinson, who had 176 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the opener, at his disposal. That’ll make life easier on freshman quarterback Hudson Card, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns. They’ll rely heavily on receiver Jordan Whittington to create offense after he caught all seven of his targets for 113 yards and a touchdown, including 57 yards after the catch.

It was a concerning Week 1 performance for Arkansas, who trailed 17-7 at the half before going on a second-half run to seal the deal. They looked unexpectedly weak in the trenches and even had trouble converting in short-yardage situations (stopped on fourth down and short). All in all, they only outgained Rice 378-308, which is not the margin one would hope for against a bottom-dweller of Conference USA.

Many were expecting a second-year leap under head coach Sam Pittman after the Razorbacks went 3-7 last year but showed noticeable signs of improvement and took some close, tough losses. Superb defensive coordinator Barry Odom will have his hands full in this matchup against a dangerous Texas offense. If he can game plan a way to put the onus on quarterback Hudson Card, there’s interest in taking the home underdog here getting points against a freshman quarterback playing on the road. Expect the crowd to play a factor, as this will be the first sold-out game at Razorback Stadium since 2017.