Texas vs. Texas Christian Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Texas Longhorns (3-1) will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday, October 2.

Other than a blowout loss on the road against Arkansas in Week 2, the Longhorns have looked dangerous in their first year under coach Steve Sarkisian. In their three wins, Texas is outscoring their opponents 166 to 53. The offense is humming when things go right, averaging 55.3 points per game in wins.

The loss to Arkansas has aged well, as the Razorbacks just shut down Texas A&M in a 20-10 last week.

Sarkisian has found a new quarterback under center, as Casey Thompson threw for five scores and ran for another while leading the team to 70 total points in a rout of Texas Tech last week. Paired with arguably the top running back in the country in Bijan Robinson (7 total TDs), this offense will be a lot for TCU to handle.

The Horned Frogs allowed 42 points to SMU last week in a game in which they lost outright as 9.5-point favorites. The defense allowed 32 points to Cal in their only other FBS game this season. Texas isn’t the team you want to be facing when you’re struggling defensively, so TCU could struggle if they can’t go score-for-score with the Longhorns.

The total may be worth a look here, as TCU has gone over the total in four of their past six games, while Texas has gone over in five of six. Since both teams have combined to hit the over in nine of their past eleven, going above the number is the only way to play the total.

The model has a slight recommendation toward Texas. It’d be hard to take TCU until they show any signs of life.