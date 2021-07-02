The NHL Edge: Lightning Vs. Canadiens Game 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to Montreal for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with a chance to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the Canadiens in the series.

Game 2 Recap

Tampa was vastly outplayed in Game 2, but we’re extremely opportunistic on the chances they had despite being outshot 43-23. The Lightning came away with the 3-1 victory thanks to goals by Anthony Cirelli, Blake Coleman, and Ondrej Palat’s dagger late in the third period. The win pulled Tampa to just two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

Nick Suzuki picked up his sixth of these playoffs on the powerplay for Montreal’s lone goal on Andrei Vasilevskiy. Vasilevskiy, the FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds-on favorite to win the Conn Smythe Award, made 42 saves to pick up his 14th win of these playoffs. Dueling goaltender Carey Price had a fairly quiet night making 20 stops on Wednesday.

Game 3 Outlook

The Canadiens will still have only 3,500 fans in the building for the first Stanley Cup Final game in the city in nearly 30 years as some COVID restrictions remain in Montreal. There should be a sea of people watching the game from just outside Bell Centre, and they could see some lineup changes for Game 3 with the Habs down 0-2. Keep an eye on things before puck drop to see of any changes.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point are tied for the Stanley Cup Final points lead with three apiece, while Suzuki and Ben Chiarot have been the only goal scorers for Montreal through two games.

Carey Price has been somewhat ordinary after being heavily leaned out to get Montreal this far. Price has allowed eight goals in the first two games and has a save percentage of just .840. The Habs will certainly need Price to step up to get back in this series.

Game 3 Odds and Picks

For the third straight game in this Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning are the favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook. Tampa is -134 on the moneyline and +210 to win by two goals on the puck line.

There’s some good value considering they have won the first two games in this series by multiple goals. That being said, Montreal had over 65% of the expected goals in game two, so if Tampa puts up a repeat performance of Game 2, they will be hard-pressed to pull off another two-plus goal victory.

The Canadiens also have some decent value on the moneyline where they are sitting at +114. It’s worth considering because if the Habs don’t win this one, this series is essentially over.

The total for Game 3 is once again set at 5.5, with the under coming in with heavy juice at -172. It really doesn’t make any sense to stray away from the under with how the series has gone so far.

So consider it as long as it stays above -200.