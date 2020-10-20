The ZOZO Championship PGA Betting Picks & Analysis

Tourney / Course Overview

For the second consecutive week, we are treated to a short, elite field event at a luscious course never seen before for a full PGA TOUR event. We also get Tiger Woods in the field for the first time since the U.S. Open as he looks to fine-tune his game in anticipation of defending his green jacket at Augusta in just four weeks. Woods is also the reigning champ of this event, winning the inaugural ZOZO Championship last year in Japan by three shots.

The plan is for this tournament to return overseas for the ’21-22 season and beyond after this COVID-19 reschedule to Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. This Jack Nicklaus design will play short by tour standards for the 78 pros teeing it up this week, at only 7,006 yards as a par 72. The course was built on a river valley with a traditional California rolling hills backdrop, which will be easy on the eyes for those of us watching at home. A good course comp for Sherwood is Muirfield Village, in particular the way it was set up for this past year’s Workday Open.

The Picks

Last week we were able to get both of our top 10 choices in the money while just missing out on an outright with Xander Schauffele. We will look to keep that momentum going with the below picks for the ZOZO.

The highest price worth taking a dip on this week is Brian Harman (+9000 Fanduel Sportsbook). Harman has been in solid form, making his last nine cuts after a rough patch in the middle of the summer. He has gained strokes off the tee as well as with his approach in his three most recent starts, and with Harman, we know sure as day we are going to get an above-average putter. This recent stretch of golf includes three finishes inside the top 20, and that is what we will be asking of the Georgia Bulldog this week.

Once an afterthought on the PGA Tour, Harris English (+3700 FanDuel Sportsbook) has quietly become one of the most consistent players out there. He’s a top-20 finisher in 11 of his past 15 events, English ranks sixth in this field in Strokes Gained: Total, first in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, and seventh with the putter. He has also proven he can get the job done against the sport’s best fields, with finishes inside the top 10 at the Northern Trust, TOUR Championship, and U.S. Open. We are the beneficiaries of his price still being slightly inflated to what it should be, so look to play him in top 10 and outrights at this course.

A play to make on the comparison of 2020’s Workday Open is Viktor Hovland (+2900 Fanduel Sportsbook). The young Norwegian finished solo third that week, hobbled only by his putter that lost a stroke and a half to the field. Of all the young guns in golf, we have heard the least from Hovland over the past few months, and I expect that to change at Sherwood Country Club. He should be able to overpower this track with his long, accurate driver and dial into these small green with his irons that have been quietly rounding back into form.

I am personally not one to dabble at the very top of the board when it comes to outright betting odds, but Justin Thomas (+1200 Fanduel Sportsbook) is too good to pass up this week. The world’s third-ranked golfer is always tough to keep out of the winner’s circle for awfully long. Lately, his putter has been the only thing prohibiting him from lifting trophy after trophy. In this elite field, JT is first in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, second in total ball striking and approach, and third around the greens.

As he did when he won at the St. Jude in August, he can still top the leaderboard while losing strokes with his putter, but I am putting my money on his flat stick rounding into form and taking this tourney down, and continuing the momentum to Augusta in a few weeks.

My Card

Brian Harman T20 (+270)

Harris English T10 (+310)

Harris English Outright (+3700)

Viktor Hovland Outright (+2900)

Justin Thomas Outright (+1200)

All prices from Fanduel Sportsbook