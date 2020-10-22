TNF: Giants-Eagles Betting Preview, Picks, and Props

While a battle between one-win teams is probably not what NFL schedule makers had in mind here, we are for this stranger than fiction worthy of 2020 NFC East showdown. Perhaps even weirder is both Philadelphia and New York are right in the mix for the division title right behind the 2-4 Dak-less Dallas Cowboys. Want more weirdness? Six NFL teams have as many wins as the entire tire-fire division combined. Let’s roll into Week 7 on wheels, not aflame with these and all your needed odds coming to you from FanDuel.

Game Analysis

The Eagles have dominated the Giants recently. Philadelphia hasn’t lost to New York in seven meetings and is undefeated in Philly since 2013. Since that last Giants head-to-head win, Philadelphia is 11-1 against New York. The G-Men have fared better against the spread covering in five of their past ten against Philadelphia.

The 2020 version of the Eagles have been one of the most injury-ravaged teams of the year, and the hits just keep coming. Starting running back and a key cog in the offensive wheel, Miles Sanders is expected to miss this one, which profoundly hurts the Eagles attack. The backfield committee won’t make up for the loss of Sanders’ team-leading 500 plus yards from scrimmage and could struggle against New York’s eighth-ranked run defense.

Things don’t get any better in the receiving core. Three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz and his team-leading 24 catches won’t be in the lineup, and neither will backup tight end Dallas Goedert. Not only will the 2018 team-leader in receiving yards be out in Ertz, but the second leading receiver that year, Alshon Jeffrey, has yet to see the field in 2020. Jeffrey’s season debut will have to wait at least another week as he was ruled out on Wednesday. Deep threat Desean Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and is expected to play after missing three consecutive games with a hamstring injury.

Considering how banged up they’ve been, it’s kind of a miracle the Eagles have been able to put up 23.5 points per game. Don’t get too excited, though, as Philadelphia’s scoring prowess ranks them just 22nd in the league. That being said, the Giants offense makes Philly look like the 2007 New England Patriots.

New York has struggled mightily to put points on the board this season. Saquon Barkley going down for the season in Week 2 didn’t help their cause. The Giants are scoring under 17 points per game and are only bettered or worsed by their MetLife Stadium roommates, the New York Jets.

The Giants’ ground game has been atrocious, sitting in the league’s bottom five in attempts, rush yards per game, and rushing touchdowns. Their passing game has been no better.

Daniel Jones may be New York’s quarterback of the future, but the future is definitely not now. The former Duke Blue Devil is passing for just 237 yards per game, and his 71.0 QB rating is the second-worst in the league. Only stadium co-tenant Sam Darnold of the Jets is worse. Carson Wentz’s 71.2 rating is nothing to brag about either.

Both quarterbacks have been susceptible to the sack, with Wentz going down a league-high 25 times while Jones is right behind him, ranking No. 4 in sacks taken.

The Giants’ air attack could get a shot in the arm with the possible return of Sterling Shepard. Head coach Joe Judge said Shepard being an in-game target for Jones could “come down to a pre-game workout.”

If not, Jones may be forced to continue to rely on his feet. The Giants pivot leads the team in rushing yards with 204. The thing is, when your quarterback is top-dog of the ground-game more often than not, that’s a bad thing.

Both team’s defenses have been around the middle of the pack. The Eagles hold the advantage against the pass, and the Giants hold the edge over Philly as a top-eight run defense.

Philadelphia (21) and New York (15) both boast top-10 defenses in sacks, so it could be a long day for Jones and Wentz considering the play of their offensive lines. Although Philly getting offensive tackle Lane Johnson back should help the O-line.

Best Bets

Eagles cover alternate spread -2.5 (-195)

Eagles outright win (-235)

Under 45 total points scored (-110)

Player Props

Carson Wentz over 246.5 passing yards (-110)

Daniel Jones throws no interceptions (+152)

Boston Scott scores rushing or receiving touchdown (+125)

Quick Hit Trends

Giants are 0-4 against the spread in their past four Thursday games.

Eagles are 5-0 against the spread in their past five Thursday games.

Road team is 4-0 against the spread in their past four meetings.

Over is 6-1 in Giants past seven Thursday games.

Over is 5-1 in Eagles past six Thursday games.