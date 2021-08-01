Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for August 1st

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 30th

The Olympics crowned a new ‘World’s Fastest Man’ on Day 9 in Tokyo as Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs won gold in the Men’s 100m. The excitement continues at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium with five more medal events in Athletics on Day 10, including Women’s 5000m, Women’s Discus, and Men’s Long Jump. Semifinals in Women’s Soccer will be another main event early Monday morning as teams set the field for gold and bronze medal matches. We’ve got you covered for that event and a Women’s Basketball matchup in today’s Olympic Betting Guide.

Women’s Soccer

Moneyline: USA -150|Draw +250|Canada +460

Total: 2.5 Over-102|Under -120

One of the best rivalries in all of sports adds another chapter to their story in Tokyo. Team USA takes on Canada in Women’s Soccer for a spot in the gold medal game. Monday morning’s game is a rematch of the 2012 semifinal match that was embroiled in controversy, and the 2021 edition of the rivalry is sure to entertain.

The U.S. had an uncharacteristically bad showing in the round-robin, going 1-1-1. Their offense was lacking as they managed just three goals in the preliminary round, with all six goals coming against New Zealand. The States got off the schneid against the Netherlands in the quarters, scoring two goals and escaping the Dutch Women in penalties. The biggest difference is that the Canadian side will have a lot more structure defensively than the Netherlands. Canada allowed three goals in round-robin play, following that up with a clean sheet against Japan in the quarters and advancing on penalties after extra-time.

This tournament hasn’t been the States’ best showing. If we remove Team U.S.A.’s 6-1 win over 22nd-ranked New Zealand, the States have been outscored 6-2 so far in the tournament. Canada continues to play a strong defensive game and has shown more creativity offensively. The U.S. isn’t deserving of their steep price, which warrants a play on Canada or the draw. We’re taking the Canadians outright.

The Bet: Canada +460

Women’s Basketball

Spread: Japan -11 (-115)|Nigeria +11 (-111)

Moneyline: Japan -720|Nigeria +450

Total: 148.5 Over -111|Under -115

Women’s group play concludes at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 10, and Japan can assure itself a spot in the quarters with a win over Nigeria. The host nation is priced as -720 chalk to win and -11 on the spread, but our analysis supports that this game should be a low-scoring affair.

The Nigerian women hung around in their tournament opener against Team U.S.A., losing a closer than anticipated 81-72 game. However, they had a disappointing result against France, losing by 25 and leaving them with no chance of making the knockout stage. Despite the setback, Nigeria has played reliable defense through two games. They’ve limited two top-five opponents to 47.0% shooting through two games and have allowed only 168 points.

Japan came out firing in their matchup against the States, leading 30-28 after the first quarter. After the opening quarter, the States shifted into defense mode, holding Japan to 39 points the rest of the way. Other than that opening quarter, Japan hasn’t scored more than 22 points in any other period and has shot just 36.8% through two games.

Buckets will be at a premium in this one, resulting in a game that should stay under the total.

The Bet: Under 148.5 -115