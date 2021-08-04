Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 13

We are getting down to the wire in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and what a ride it’s been. The United States has a nine medal cushion on China, but China leads the medal table with 32 golds. Athletics continue to be the feature event in the second week, with six medal events scheduled for Day 13. Still, there are elimination games in Water Polo, Soccer, and Field Hockey on Thursday. We’ve got you covered on a couple of those disciplines in today’s Olympic Betting Guide!

Women’s Soccer

Moneyline: USA -135|Draw +260|Australia +380

Total: 2.5 Over-118|Under -102

Team USA is competing for bronze in Women’s Soccer at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They’ll face Australia for the second time this tournament, although they’ll be hoping for a better result than their round-robin match, in which the teams played to a 0-0 draw.

The U.S. dominated from start to finish their semifinal match against the Canadians. Megan Rapinoe and company outshot Canada 13-3, landed more shots on target 4-2, and drove possession by a 60-40 margin. Australia had a similar performance, putting up 13 shots to Sweden’s nine, with both teams landing four on target and Australia holding a possession advantage of 54-46. Despite both efforts, neither team managed to score, and both dropped 1-0 decisions. The Australians have been dominant from the start of the tournament, but the same can’t be said for Team USA.

The States finished group play with a 1-1-1 record, scoring six goals and allowing four, with all six games coming against lowly New Zealand. As noted, the U.S. drew Australia in the group play finale, but the Australians controlled play. The Aussies outshot, out-possessed, and landed more shots on target than the States but failed to capitalize on their advantage. Since then, the U.S. was outplayed in their quarters match against the Netherlands but won on penalties. Scoring has been the biggest issue for Team USA, as they’ve recorded eight goals in the tournament, with all eight coming in two games. The Australians have also been on the low end of the scoring spectrum, recording eight goals through five matches.

Looking back at how these teams got here, this line is probably too far in favor of the Americans, but our play is on the total. Both teams have failed to live up to their production metrics and are due for a breakout performance. One team will break through, forcing the other to keep pace, resulting in a game featuring at least three goals.

The Bet: Over 2.5 -118

Women’s Water Polo

Odds to Win Gold: USA -700|Spain +750|Hungary +1200| Russian Olympic Committee +1600

The semifinals in Women’s Water Polo are scheduled for Day 13 in Tokyo. The U.S. women are a safe bet to make the finals as they get set for their semifinal matchup with the Russian Olympic Committee. Who should they expect to face in the gold medal game, and can they secure their third-straight trip to the top of the podium?

Team USA finished the round-robin with the best goal differential in this event at +38. That dominance was exerted once again in the quarterfinals, with the U.S. beating Canada 16-5. The Russian Olympic Committee fared no better against the States, dropping an 18-5 decision in the final round-robin game, setting the Russians up for collapse in the semis.

Spain and Hungary face off in the other semifinal matchup. Both teams have been outstanding on defense. Hungary finished group play with 43 goals against, beating the Netherlands 14-11 in the quarters. Spain has been even better, allowing 37 goals through qualification and holding China to seven in the quarters. The biggest difference between these teams is offense. Spain has scored 82 goals through five games compared to Hungary’s 60. Hungary has a puncher’s chance if they can slow down Spain’s offense, but we’re anticipating a USA versus Spain gold medal game.

The U.S. and Spain profile very similarly, with the USA being a step above their European competitors. There are two ways to approach the semifinals in this event. We can take a flyer on Spain at +750, hoping for the price to come down ahead of the gold medal game, or we can take Team USA straight up at the outset. We’re taking the latter approach.

The Bet: USA -700