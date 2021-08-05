Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 14

Team USA has disappointed in Athletic events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but some of that disappointment could be forgotten with a few big performances on Day 14. Medals will be handed out in eight disciplines at the Olympic Stadium on Day 14, and that States are favored to win gold in a couple of those events. We’re featuring both 4 x 100m races in today’s Olympic Betting Guide, keying in on plus-money underdogs worthy of a play.

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay

Odds to Win Gold: USA -600|Jamaica +550|Poland +1600|Cuba +6500|Great Britain +6500|Netherlands +10000|Canada +10000|Belgium +10000

Jamaican women swept the 100m podium and find themselves as -360 favorites in the 4 x 100m finals on Day 14 in Tokyo. Jamaica finished third in heat 1, running a season-best time of 42.15. They appear to be peaking at the right time, but we haven’t seen the Jamaican women run at full throttle yet. Great Britain set a National Record in winning their heat and have the honor of lane 4 for the finals. They’ll be racing next to +700 underdog Team USA in what could be a closer race than anticipated.

The American women looked comfortable finishing second in their heat against Great Britain. They also ran a season-best time in qualifying and are poised for a breakout performance in the finals. That should set up a showdown between Team USA and Jamaica in the finals. The States’ biggest advantage is running in the middle lane, which should be the difference between gold and silver in this event.

The Bet: USA +700

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay

Odds to Win Gold: Jamaica +155|Italy +470|Canada +550|Great Britain +550|China +750|Japan +850|Germany +5000|Ghana +10000

Jamaica didn’t have any athletes in the Men’s 100m final, but that didn’t stop them from setting the best qualifying time in the 4x100m. Jamaica ran a 36.84, two-tenths of a second better than the next closest competitor Great Britain. However, Italy is sitting with the second-shortest odds at +470, as they are being anchored by the World’s Fastest Man, Lamont Marcell Jacobs. However, Italy and China both set National Records in qualifying and will be hard-pressed to duplicate that success in the final.

These prices warrant a play on Great Britain. Zharnel Hughes ran the fastest time in his semis, showing a powerful closing kick, before getting disqualified from the finals for an early jump. We also saw a powerful closing 100m from Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in the 4 x 100m heats. If Hughes and Mitchell-Blake run their best, Great Britain could be standing on top of the podium.

The Bet: Great Britain +550