Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 15

It’s the penultimate day at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games! Athletics are nearing a conclusion, with everything except the Men’s Marathon being completed on Day 15. Diving, wrestling, golf, and a few other events draw to a close on the second-to-last day of the re-scheduled Olympic Games. Team USA has moved into a commanding lead with 94 total medals and has an outside shot at catching China in gold medals. We’ve got plays from Men’s Soccer and Women’s Basketball in today’s Olympic Betting Guide.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Men’s Soccer

Moneyline: Brazil +165|Draw +180|Spain +200

Total: 1.5 Over -166|Under +130

Brazil has taken out the who’s who of the soccer world en route to the gold medal match against Spain. Brazil knocked off Germany in their tournament opener, drew the Ivory Coast, got past Egypt in the quarters, and then escaped their semifinal matchup against Mexico on penalties. The Brazilians have relied on stifling defense throughout the tournament, keeping a clean sheet in three of their five games, including shutting out their opponents in both elimination games.

Spain’s path to the final has been a little more eventful. Spain played catch-up with Ivory Coast in the quarters, scoring a goal in the 90’+3 minute to force extra-time and adding three more in the final 30 minutes to win 5-2. Then, they needed extra-time to beat the host nation for a chance to play for gold.

The final will be present new challenges for Spain. They struggled to break through Japan’s defensive structure and face a similar gauntlet against a more skilled Brazil side. If Spain can record a goal, this one could need extra-time, but we’re betting Brazil’s defense is up to the challenge.

The Bet: Brazil +165

Women’s Basketball

Spread: France -1.5 (-118)|Serbia +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: France -130|Serbia +102

Total: 142 Over -115|Under -113

Day 15 features a rematch of the 2016 Olympic Games bronze medal match between France and Serbia. Both teams came up flat in their semifinal matchups and will have to go through each other if they hope to leave Tokyo with a medal. France has put forward some strong defensive efforts throughout the Olympic tournament, which will be met by an efficient Serbian team that should make buckets hard to come by.

Serbia is fresh off an impressive defensive effort against the USA, in which they limited the U.S. to 79 points on 48.4% shooting, including only 27.8% from three-point range. Prior to their 87-71 loss to Japan, France was cruising defensively. They limited Spain to 64 points in their quarterfinal game, allowing the second-fewest points in Group B, despite playing in the toughest division featuring Team USA, Japan, and Nigeria. Serbia allowed fewer points per game in group play, despite tough matchups against Spain and Canada.

Both teams best shot at winning comes from leaning into their defensive structure. France will bounce back after a disappointing semifinal, while Serbia will continue to lock things up defensively. We’re taking the under in the women’s bronze medal game.

The Bet: Under 142