Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for Day 16

Five years of waiting, over a decade of planning, overcoming a worldwide pandemic, and it all concludes tonight. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games draws to a close tonight with a limited schedule. Medals will be handed out in eight sports, 13 disciplines, including Boxing, Cycling, and the Men’s Marathon. Soak these events in, because we’re three years away from the next Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Women’s Volleyball

Spread: USA -210|Brazil +140

To Win 1st Set: USA -180|Brazil +120

Team USA has a chance to surpass China atop the medal table on Day 16, as they compete for gold in five events, one of which is Women’s Volleyball. The States are mid-priced favorites in a match that will be closer than anticipated.

Brazil lost only three sets in round-robin play, finishing first in Group A with a 5-0 record, winning 15 sets and losing three. That dominant play continued into the elimination round as they dropped only one set to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarters before moving past Korea in the semis, 3-0.

The United States’ path to the finals has been relatively unobstructed, as well. The U.S. moved past the Dominican Republic and Serbia with decisive 3-0 wins in elimination play. Their path through group play was less convincing, as the States finished with a record of 4-1, with 12 sets won and seven lost. Team USA dropped a 3-0 loss to the Russians and needed all five sets against Italy in their finale to secure top spot in the group.

Team USA has dropped sets to Russia, Turkey, and Italy so far these Olympics, all of which are ranked lower than Brazil in the FIVB World Rankings. This match will come down to the wire, but we’re betting Team USA prevails in dramatic fashion.

The Bet: USA -210

Women’s Basketball

Moneyline: USA -18 (-108)|Japan +18 (-118)

Moneyline: USA -4000|Japan +1100

Total: 160.5 Over -111|Under -115

Team USA has assured themselves a medal in Women’s Basketball, and gold is theirs to lose. They get a rematch from group play against Japan, which the States dominated from start to finish.

Team USA held Japan to 69 points on 34.6% shooting in the round-robin game, but Japan’s point total could have been a lot lower. The States turned the ball over 17 times in that game for a -7 turnover differential, which contributed to Japan attempting 10 more shots than the U.S.. Japan outscored the States 19-12 in points off turnovers, helping Japan close the scoring gap.

The U.S. women have been out with something to prove in the elimination round, though. Team USA covered the spread in each playoff game, limiting Australia to 30.0% shooting in the quarters and winning by 24. They followed that up with a convincing 20 point win against upstart Serbia, holding them to 30.3% from the field. The increased emphasis on defense hasn’t slowed the U.S. down offensively, as they have scored 79 points in each one of their elimination games, just below their tournament average of 83.4.

Team USA is on a mission, and it’s unlikely that Japan slows them down. Improved defensive efficiency and fewer turnovers should be the difference in the States covering the steep -18 spread.

The Bet: USA -18