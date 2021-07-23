Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 23rd

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are officially underway, and we’re here to break down our daily wagering options for the Olympic events. The time change will necessitate some forethought to ensure your wagers are in before the events get started. Events listed for today are taking place on July 23 in the Western hemisphere leading into the 24th, which is the date they are happening in Tokyo. Thankfully FanDuel Sportsbook has us covered, listing cutoff times for all events and bets on their website.

Women’s Softball

Moneyline: Canada -350|Australia +255

Canada and Australia continue the Women’s Softball tournament at the Tokyo games. These events got started a few days before the Opening Ceremonies, and both teams had very different results in their opening matches. Canada is 1-1 through two games, beating Mexico 4-0 and dropping a 1-0 heartbreaker to the USA. Australia dropped an 8-1 decision to Japan before getting past Italy 1-0.

Canada has the third-best odds to win gold at +750. Australia is a distant fourth with +2900 odds. That jump in quality is also reflected in the WBSC World Rankings, with Canada ranked third globally and Australia all the way back in eighth. Most of the Canadian Women played softball on the NCAA circuit, where they faced some of the stiffest competition in the world. Canada is the superior team, and they should get past the Australians on Friday night. We’re backing Canada on the moneyline.

The Bet: Canada -350

Women’s Soccer

Moneyline: Japan +230|Draw +230|Great Britain +110

The Women’s Soccer tournament gets started in the wee hours on Saturday morning with some marquee matchups on deck. Great Britain is tasked with getting past the home Japanese side on Day 1. The home side is priced as +230 underdogs, but there’s reason to believe they get the better of Great Britain on home soil. Japan is fresh off a 1-1 draw with higher-ranked Canada in their Olympic opener. Their fine form is reflected in their outcomes leading up to the tournament, as the Japanese Women earned hard-fought wins over Mexico and Australia in pre-tournament friendlies. Great Britain had a good outcome over 37th-ranked Chile, but they’ll face stiffer competition from 10th-ranked Japan. This game could end in a draw, but we’re taking the home side for a big upset.

The Bet: Japan +230

Men’s 3×3 Basketball

Spread: Poland +3 (-108)|Lithuania -3 (-118)

Moneyline: Poland +172|Lithuania -245

Total: 34.5 Over -125|Under -104

The Men’s 3×3 Basketball tournament gets started late Friday night with four sessions planned throughout the day. Highlighting the first round of matchups is a game between Poland and Lithuania. Lithuania is the higher-ranked team in the FIBA 3×3 rankings, currently ranked third and coming in ten spots higher than 13th-ranked Poland. However, Poland knocked off some impressive teams en route to earning an Olympic berth. The Polish side knocked off top-ranked Serbia and fourth-ranked Latvia, thanks to some strong offensive performances. Poland is listed as +3 underdogs, with the highest total on the board for first-round matchups. We’re taking the points and the over.

The Bets: Over 34.5 -125, Poland +3 -108