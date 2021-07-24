Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 24th

We are jumping straight into the deep end in Tokyo, with a myriad of events going on today. Most team sports are underway as we work towards a conclusion of round-robin play before heading into the medal rounds. Similarly, swimming heats continue at the pool as fields get narrowed down to the eight competitors for the finals. We’ve outlined a few of our favorite wagers from today’s slate of action, including a pair of futures wagers from the pool.

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Ariarne Titmus -190|Katie Ledecky +160|Li Bingjie +1300|Tamsin Cook +3400|Paige Madden +4400|Summer MacIntosh +4400

As implied by the betting market, this event is a two-horse race. Katie Ledecky is a five-time Olympic gold medallist and reigning Olympic Champion in this event. However, recent results favor Ariarne Titmus in this event, and that’s reflected in the -190 price for Titmus to win gold. Titmus posted a time of 3:56.90 in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, which is nearly five seconds faster than Ledecky’s time of 4:01.27. Ledecky cracked the four-minute mark in this event just once this swim season, coming in at 3:59.25, and that happened back in April. We’re going with chalk on this one and backing Titmus to win gold. Take note — gold won’t be handed out until July 26, but futures betting will close after the first heat.

The Bet: Titmus -190

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Evgeny Rylov +220|Klimet Kolesnikov +220|Ryan Murphy +270|Xu Jiayu +600|Hunter Armstrong +1100|Mitch Larkin +1600

Take note that the gold medal in this event won’t be handed out until Tuesday, but futures betting closes on the first heat, which goes early Sunday morning. It’s also worth noting that the futures list at FanDuel Sportsbook features 24 swimmers, only six of which have odds better than +2900.

Evgeny Rylov is tied for the best odds to win gold, but his bread and butter is the 200m backstroke event, in which he posted the European and National records earlier this year. He’s a legitimate contender, but he failed to crack the 53-second mark in his most recent competition, and the value lies elsewhere. China’s Xu Jiayu set the World Record in this event a few years ago and tied for the gold medal at the FINA Champion Swim Series in 2020. At +600, Jiayu is worth a long look, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see him stand atop the podium in Tokyo. Where we land in this event is with Ryan Murphy. Murphy has improved his times in each of the last three events, finishing with a time of 52.33 in his most recent competition. Murphy’s peaking at the right time and +270 isn’t worth passing up.

The Bet: Ryan Murphy +270

Men’s Basketball

Spread: France +12 -102|USA -12 -120

Moneyline: France +560|USA -1000

Total: 175.5 Over -114|Under -106

Anything other than a gold medal will be considered a disappointment for Team USA as they embark on a quest for a fourth straight Olympic crown in Men’s Basketball. They have a few issues that they will have to overcome, particularly early in the tournament, if they hope to quadruple-peat as Champions.

Chemistry may be an issue as the team has yet to play or even practice together ahead of the first game. Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton recently concluded the NBA Finals and joined the team in Tokyo today. They are also dealing with a banged-up roster, Kevin Love withdrew due to injuries at the last minute, and quarantine forced Braley Beal out of the tournament and caused a delay in Zach LaVine joining the team in Tokyo.

The French side isn’t short on talent. Rudy Gobert headlines a French team that features five current and two former NBA players. Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Frank Ntilikina, and Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot, all honed their craft in the world’s most elite league and know what to expect from Team USA. France may not have the talent to beat Team USA, but the circumstances favor a closer basketball game than the line implies in their opener.

The Bets: France +12 -102

Women’s 3×3 Basketball

Spread: Japan -7.5 -113|Mongolia +7.5 -113

Moneyline: Japan -1600|Mongolia +750

Total: 32 Over -113|Under -113

The Women’s 3×3 basketball tournament continues today with a matchup between the host Japanese side and Mongolia. Both squads played a pair of games yesterday, finishing with identical 1-1 records. Japan dropped a 21-18 decision to the athletes from Russia before knocking off Romania 20-8. Mongolia snuck past Italy 15-14 and then was handed a humbling 21-9 loss to the USA. Led by Stephanie Mawuli, Japan came into the Olympics with medal aspirations in this event. They will look to build momentum as they continue their march towards the medal round, but we’re betting that Mongolia hangs around in this one.

The Bet: Mongolia +7.5