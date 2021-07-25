Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 25th

We’re straddling Sunday and early morning Monday events in today’s edition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide. The excitement continues in the pool as swimming and diving events carry on in Tokyo. There’s a bevy of other medal events going on, with hardware being handed out in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics, Canoe Slalom, Skateboarding, Triathlon, and many others. We’ve got a few recommendations for wagers from today’s Olympic events.

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Katie Ledecky -550|Simona Quadarella +650|Maddy Gough +1400|Wang Jianjiahe +1600|Sarah Kohler +2900|Erica Sullivan +2900

If the betting price wasn’t evidenced enough, this event is Katie Ledecky’s to lose, but her competitors are closing in on her. Maddy Gough has posted a time within striking distance of Ledecky this season, swimming a 15:46.13 compared to Ledecky’s season-best of 15:40.50. We also saw Gough’s true pace last season of 15:31.19, even closer to Ledecky’s 15:29.51. Simona Quadrella is also worth looking at. The Italian has improved her 1500m times in each race this season, getting her time down to 15:48.81 in her most recent competition. Ledecky is -550 chalk, and rightfully so, but Gough could give her a run for her money, and the betting price doesn’t reflect that. We’re rolling the dice with a steep underdog.

The Bet: Gough +1400

Men’s Basketball

Spread: Argentina +6 -110|Slovenia -6 +110

Moneyline: Argentina +210|Slovenia -280

Total: 177.5 Over -108|Under -112

If you were wondering how good Luka Doncic is, look no further than him helping Slovenia qualify for the Olympics for the first time in their existence. It wasn’t an easy path as they qualified at the last possible opportunity, going 4-0 and winning the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Lithuania. Slowing down Doncic will be a task in and of itself, but Argentina has more tools to rely on in the Olympic tournament. Argentina features two current and three former NBA’ers in their starting rotation and is ranked fourth in the FIBA World Rankings — 12 spots higher than 16th-ranked Slovenia. We’re expecting Argentina’s depth to be a difference in tonight’s encounter, and we’re taking the points with the underdogs.

The Bet: Argentina +6

Men’s Triathlon

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Vincent Luis +340|Mario Mola +380|Jonathan Brownlee +750|Alex Yee +750|Kristian Blummenfelt +750| Tyler Mislawchuk +1600

Anything can happen when you combine swimming, biking, and running into one event. Participants have to navigate multiple events, massive fields, and equipment changes without compromising their pace or endurance. That uncertainty is reflected in the betting market, as the event’s odds-on favorite to win the event has +340 odds. One name to keep your eye on is Alex Yee, who has developed a reputation for closing in the final discipline, running. Yee is currently ranked 15th in the world but leads the Maurice Lacroix World Triathlon Championship Rankings thanks to fourth and first-place finishes in the first two World Triathlon events this season. There may be value in taking Yee to win gold in Tokyo, but we’re betting that he at least finds his way onto the podium.

The Bets: Alex Yee to medal +170