Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 26th

The excitement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continues, and we’ve got you covered for events starting on Monday in the Western Hemisphere and rolling into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Japan leads the medal table with eight gold medals, with China setting the overall pace with 18 medals through Day 3 of the games. Medals will be handed out in 14 disciplines today, including Women’s and Men’s Surfing, Women’s Triathlon, and the Equestrian Team Dressage event, among many others.

Women’s Surfing

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Carissa Moore +160|Caroline Marks +220|Sally Fitzgibbons +470|Amuro Tsuzuki +1200|Bianca Buitendag +1500|Brisa Hennessy +1800|Silvana Lima +2600|Yolanda Hopkins +2600

Carissa Moore has absolutely dominated this surf season, finishing no worse than third in any World Surf League events and currently ranking first in the Championship Tour Rankings. However, Moore narrowly escaped her latest heat, beating Sofia Mulanovich 10.34 to 9.90. That sets up a quarterfinals heat with Brazilian Silvana Lima, who scored 12.17 in her latest heat. Moore’s score was the second-lowest among women moving on to the quarterfinals, and she’ll have to build momentum in the knockout stages if she hopes to capture Olympic gold.

Countrymate, Caroline Marks, hasn’t had the same success on tour this season but set the high mark in the most recent heats with a score of 15.33. Marks entered the Olympics as the second-ranked surfer but has shown in qualifying that she’s worthy of the top overall ranking. Moore has already eliminated Marks in two events this season, so as long as Marks can get past Moore, then gold is hers to lose.

The Bet: Caroline Marks +220

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Ariarne Titmus -250|Katie Ledecky +320|Yang Junxuan +1300|Siobhan Haughey +2200|Sarah Sjostrom +2900|Madison Wilson +3500

The semifinals for the Women’s 200m Freestyle gets underway on Monday evening, with Ariarne Titmus chalk to win her second gold medal of the games. Once again, Titmus’ biggest competitor will be Katie Ledecky, but the Australian’s results this season give her an advantage over the American. Ledecky has swan a sub-1:55.00 200m just once this season, and that was back in April. In the other three events, she managed times of 1:56.62, 1:55.47, and 1:55.11. Titmus swam a 1:53.09 in her most recent competition and thrives in the short-distance freestyle events. Ledecky will push Titmus once again, but the American’s best chance at gold comes in the longer distances. We’re backing Titmus in the 200m freestyle.

The Bet: Ariarne Titmus -250

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Odds to Win Gold Medal: Mykhailo Romanchuk +250|Gregorio Paltrinieri +300|Ayoub Hafnaoui +300|Jack McLoughlin +340|Flordian Wellbrock +750|Henrik Christiansen +1600|Gabriele Detti +2300

The Men’s 800m Freestyle is a wide-open field, and that’s reflected in the futures prices of these swimmers. Gregorio Paltrinieri has thrived in the middle-to-long distances of freestyle for years but only has one Olympic medal to his name. He’ll hope to change that in Tokyo, where he enters the 800m freestyle event with the second-best odds to win gold.

Paltrinieri won gold in the 800m freestyle at the Italian National Championships and followed that up with a silver medal at the European Championships. He swam two seconds slower than his first even of the season, losing to Mykhailo Romanchuk. These two swimmers will push each other in the 800m and 1500m distances. Paltrinieri holds an advantage in the 1500m, but the 800m is Romanchuk’s to lose. Ayoub Hafnaoui shocked the swimming world by capturing gold in the 400m event, boosting his odds in this event. Jack McLoughlin has been boom or bust in this event, swimming in times of 7:58.74, 7:59.33, and 7:42.51. That makes him an intriguing proposition at +340. We wouldn’t be surprised to see McLoughlin, Paltrinieri, and Romanchuk all on the podium when the dust settles on this event, but we’re taking Romanchuk to win the gold.

The Bet: Mykhailo Romanchuk +250