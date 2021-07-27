Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 27th

Team USA had a big Day 4, propelling them to the medal lead at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Women’s Softball concluded yesterday, meaning the Men’s Baseball tournament will be starting today. Medals will be handed out in 3×3 Basketball, semifinals are scheduled for early Wednesday morning, and Cycling – Road also concluding on Day 5. We’ve highlighted a few wagers worth making before the day’s events get underway.

Women’s 3×3 Basketball

Spread: USA -4.5 (-122)|France +4.5 (-104)

Moneyline: USA -620|France +400

Total: 32.5 Over -120|Under -106

The Women’s 3×3 semifinals are scheduled to get started at 4 am ET Wednesday morning, and the USA has a crucial matchup against France. The French side has relied on defense, knocking off Japan 16-14 in the quarterfinals and limiting Romania to 12 points in their final Pool Round game. That makes it three straight games limiting their opponents to 14 points or fewer. Team USA closed the round-robin play with a series of close games. They dropped their final Pool Round game 20-18 to Japan and with their three wins before that all coming by four points or fewer. France should keep it close against a US side that has failed to pull away late in games.

The Bet: France +4.5 -104

Men’s Basketball

Spread: USA -39.5 (-114)|Iran +39.5 (-106)

Moneyline: USA -10000|Iran +1700

Total: 166.5 Over -114|Under -106

Few things aren’t tolerated as well as a Team USA basketball loss in the Olympics. The States were beaten for the first time in 25 years in their tournament opener to France. Now, they have to pick up the pieces and move past Iran and the Czech Republic to get into the knockout round. Thankfully, they enter Tuesday night’s late-night encounter against Iran as steep -39.5 favorites.

This line has come down from opening at 41.5, but there’s no reason to think that Team USA can’t cover the hefty number. Iran has qualified for this even just twice since 1992. The only other time they competed in Men’s Basketball, they finished in 11th place with an 0-5 record. Iran currently ranks 23rd in the FIBA World Rankings and struggled in their opener against the Czech Republic. The Iranian side was outscored 67-46 through the first three quarters of the game before the 12th-ranked Czech Republic took their foot off the pedal, letting Iran back in with a 32-17 fourth quarter. There will be no letting up from Team USA today as they look to prove that their opening loss is nothing more than a footnote.

The Bet: Team USA -39.5 -114

Men’s Soccer

Moneyline: Germany +100|Draw +260|Ivory Coast +250

Total: 2.5 Over -122|Under +100

Germany has slipped to 12th in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings, thanks to some subpar showings at recent tournaments, and that spilled into the Olympic tournament. Germany dropped a 4-2 decision to Brazil in their opener before sneaking past Saudi Arabia 3-2 on Matchday 2. Ivory Coast also secured victory over Saudi Arabia but shockingly drew Brazil in their second game, meaning they only need a draw against Germany to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Ivory Coast has put forward some tidy defensive efforts, holding Saudi Arabia to two shots on target and, more impressively, limit Brazil to four shots on target. With only a draw needed to advance, we’re expecting Ivory Coast to lean into that defensive structure as they try to limit Germany’s offensive opportunities. The German side came in with lofty expectations, and leaving before the knockout round would be utter disappointment. They’ll put forward their best effort as they try to secure the three points needed to advance, which will include limiting Ivory Coast’s possession and preventing opportunities against. That should lead to a low-scoring game.

The Bet: Under 2.5 +100