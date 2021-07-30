Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 30th

China has moved to the top of the medal table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games thanks to 18 gold medals through Day 7, although the USA leads all countries with 41 total medals. Boxing continues to work through preliminary bouts, but medals will be handed out in the Women’s Featherweight division on Day 8. The knockout round is set for Women’s Rugby Sevens, and an Olympic champion will be crowned early Saturday morning in the event. Judo, archery, and triathlon also draw to a close on Day 8 in Tokyo, and we’ve got you covered for wagers worth making in today’s Olympic Betting Guide.

Men’s Basketball

Spread: USA -24 (-110)|Czech Republic 24 (-110)

Moneyline: USA -5000|Czech Republic +1400

Total: 183.5 Over -114|Under -106

Team USA bounced back with a dominant win over Iran in their second game of the Olympic tournament. They continue round-robin play with a matchup against the Czech Republic early Saturday morning. This line is much lower than their previous matchup, which reflects the jump in quality against the Czechs, but the biggest advantage in this game might come from the total.

The U.S. dominated last time out, scoring 120 points, with eight players recording 23 points or more. Jrue Holiday paced the offense with 32, but Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Draymond Green, and Jerami Grant scored at least 27 points. The Czech Republic hasn’t emphasized defense this tournament, leaving them susceptible to another huge performance from the Americans. France put up 97 against the Czech Republic on 55.9% shooting, and Iran managed 78 on 50.0% shooting in their first game of the Olympics. That could be an indicator for a huge offensive game from the States. The Czechs aren’t inept offensively by any means, though. They’ve put up 84 and 77 points in their first two games and are shooting 48.5% through two games.

Offense should flow naturally in this game, making the over an attractive play. We’re betting this game makes its way over 183.5

The Bet: Over 183.5 -115

Men’s Soccer

Moneyline: Japan -410|Draw +490|New Zealand +1000

Total: 2.5 Over -108|Under -112

There is an obvious line between the top teams in Men’s Soccer and the underdogs they face. Three of the four matchups feature teams priced as -210 or higher; however, there does appear to be an edge in the total between Japan and New Zealand.

Japan had an outstanding showing in round-robin play, allowing just one goal through three games, keeping clean sheets against France and South Africa, with their lone goal against coming against Mexico. In their games against France and South Africa, the Japanese Men’s team allowed a combined two shots on target and just 10 total shot attempts. Japan is foregoing possession for a defense-first approach to their games, leaving quality chances at a premium for their opponents. That’s approach resonates with the Kiwis, who have relied on defensive structure to move onto the knock-out round. The only three goals New Zealand allowed came in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Honduras, shutting out South Korea and Romania in round-robin play. A spot in the semifinals is on the line, and both teams will rely on their defense to get them there.

The Bet: Under 2.5 -112

Women’s 100m

Odds to Win Gold: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce -105|Elaine Thompson-Herah +185|Marie-Josee Ta Lou +470|Dina Asher-Smith +1000|Shericka Jackson +1500|Blessing Okagbare +3100|

The Women’s 100m semifinals are set with 24 women vying for gold in one of the Olympics’ marquee events. FanDuel Sportsbook has odds up for 18 runners; however, only six of those athletes have odds better than +10000.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce entered the Olympic Games as the number-one ranked sprinter in the 100m for the last 94 weeks, but that dominance isn’t reflected in her betting odds. Fraser-Pryce set the fastest qualifying time in heats, one one-hundredth of a second of the Olympic record set by Florence Joyner-Griffith way back in Seoul in 1988. That race matched Fraser-Pryce’s season-best time of 10.63, proving the 34-year-old has plenty left in her tank. Countrymates Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah also have the distinction of running in the middle lanes in the semis thanks to times of 10.77 and 10.71, respectively. Although impressive, 14 one-hundredths of a second is a big gap in 100m race and is on par with their season-best times, implying that they might not have the extra gear to catch Fraser-Pryce. Marie-Josee Ta Lou also ran a season-best time in qualifying but remained off of the top-ranked sprinter’s time by 15 one-hundredths of a second. Fraser-Pryce missed out on gold in this event in Rio after winning the previous two Olympic gold medals. She’s back with something to prove, and we’re not betting against her.

The Bet: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce -105