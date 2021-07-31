Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 31st

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Betting Guide for July 30th

We are entering the home stretch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. One week of events is behind us, and there is one more action-packed week to look forward to. Day 9 features medal events in 27 disciplines, spanning athletics, swimming, gymnastics, weightlifting, among many other events. The USA and China are neck-in-neck in total medals, with China holding an advantage with 21 gold medals at the halfway point of the games.

Men’s 100m

Odds to Win Gold: Ronnie Baker +220|Andre De Grasse +270|Trayvon Bromell +300|Akani Simbine +550|Fred Kerley +1100|Marcell Jacobs +1100|Zharnel Hughes +2200

Men’s heats are complete, and the semifinalists are set to take to the track on Day 9 in Tokyo. Trayvon Bromell was the pacesetter, qualifying for the semis with a time of 9.77, and he was joined by fellow Americans Fred Kerley and Ronnie Baker, who qualified with respective times of 9.86 and 9.85. That has crowded the top of the futures board with Americans as Bromell, Baker, and Kerley have odds of +1100 or better in a wide-open field.

South African Akani Simbine ran the second-best time in heats, posting a time of 9.84 two one-hundredths of a second off his season-best. Simbine has the potential to improve his times, and if any of his competitors falter, he could be a dark horse to emerge as the gold medallist. Andre De Grasse sits second on the futures board with +270 odds to be crowned the Olympic champion. De Grasse is a 200m specialist and sits fifth in the World Rankings in the 100m event. It’s not impossible for him to surprise the field, but his season-best time of 9.91 from qualifying is well off the gold medal pace, and his odds don’t reflect that.

Bromell has shown that he’s the man to beat in the 100m race this season, and with enticing +300 odds, we’re not passing him up.

The Bet: Trayvon Bromell +300

Men’s Volleyball

Moneyline: Brazil -170|France +110

To Win First Set: Brazil -160|France +100

The Men’s Volleyball preliminary round concludes on Day 9 with all 12 teams in action and a spot in the quarterfinals on the line. Brazil vs. France highlights Pool B play as the French side tries to secure a spot in the knockout round.

Brazil has assured itself a spot in the quarters but entered the tournament with lofty expectations as the world’s top-ranked team. A round-robin loss to the Russian Olympic Committee has dashed any hopes of the Brazilians finishing atop Pool B, as the group-leading Russian team has a final matchup with 0-4 Tunisia. Still, Brazil is the first Pool B matchup of the day and can put pressure on the ROC side with a win over France.

France is 2-2 heading into the last round-robin match, with wins against Tunisia and the Russian Olympic Committee and losses to the USA and Argentina. The French side hasn’t looked out of place in Tokyo, but they haven’t lived up to their fifth World Ranking. Brazil entered the tournament as the higher-ranked team and has played better than France through the preliminary round. We’re backing Brazil as short favorites against France.

The Bet: Brazil -160