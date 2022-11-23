BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:30 AM, November 23, 2022

Toledo Rockets vs. Western Michigan Broncos Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Toledo Rockets (7-4) @ Western Michigan Broncos (4-7)

Date: Nov. 25 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Toledo Rockets  Open -14.5   -110   O 53.5   -110   -350  
 Current -7.5   -108   51.5   -115   -285  
Western Michigan Broncos  Open +14.5   -110   U 53.5   -110   +275  
 Current +7.5   -112   51.5   -105   +230  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Toledo is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.2 points per game which has been on average 4.2 points over the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Western Michigan is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.2 points per game which has been on average 2.4 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Toledo and Western Michigan average 60.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.7 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Toledo is 7-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.0 points per game which has been on average 1.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Western Michigan is 9-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.9 points per game which has been on average 5.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Toledo and Western Michigan average -1.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.5 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.