Top Fantasy Premier League Options for EPL Gameweek 1

August is here, and the English Premier League is nearly underway, meaning Fantasy Premier League teams are being built as we speak! Players from all 20 clubs will be shuffled in and out of lineups as FPL managers question, ponder, and second-guess up to Friday night’s opening match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. As the deadline to submit a team nears, we help you prepare with a must-have, a chalk pick, and a differential for Gameweek 1.

Must-Have: Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool (£7.oM)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a player that must be in your lineup every single Gameweek you can. Even as the most expensive defender in FPL, he remains severely underpriced for his typical returns, even as a defender. Between clean sheets, assists, and an occasional goal, TAA is a points machine that ought to have a field day against a newly-promoted Fulham side. He is a classic example of a set-and-forget option within the FPL landscape, and you won’t want to miss out on his production.

Chalk Pick: Gabriel Jesus – Arsenal (£8.0M)

Going with the chalk pick isn’t always fun, but it’s often essential in FPL, so you don’t fall behind the pack. Jesus leads all players in TSB (teams selected by) at 74.9 percent, and if he has any fantasy output, you won’t want to be among the 25.1 percent left behind on his returns.

Despite never getting complete affection from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, he’s sure to get plenty from Mikel Arteta and Arsenal. The club has found a talisman at striker in Jesus, who scored seven goals and tallied one assist in seven preseason appearances with the Gunners. At £8.0M, he will be at the forefront of an attractive Arsenal attack that could feast against Crystal Palace, a match in which they are minus-money favorites.

Differential: Miguel Almiron – Newcastle (£5.0M)

Miguel Almiron has undoubtedly been the top-performing Premier League player throughout the preseason. The Paraguayan bagged six goals, dished out a pair of assists in just six matches this summer, and is primed to be the centerpiece of a rising Newcastle side for the time being. Despite this, he is owned by just 1.3 percent of FPL players as of Thursday evening. Going chalk with a high-owned player like Jesus is beneficial, but taking a risk or two when picking your team can reap significant benefits if done correctly.

The matchup is also crucial here. Newcastle will host promoted side Nottingham Forest who has not been in the Premier League since 1999. They will be on the front foot for most of the match, and you will want the man on fire who will be at the center of it all on your squad.