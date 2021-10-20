Tulane vs. Southern Methodist Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Tulane Green Wave (1-5) looks to get back on track after a disastrous start to the season as they head to Gerald J. Ford Stadium to take on the SMU Mustangs (6-0) on Thursday October 21.

It looked as though things were trending upward for Tulane after a narrow 40-35 loss to Oklahoma in the opener. If you can hang tight with a team currently ranked 3rd in the country, surely you can compete in the AAC. Right? Wrong.

The Green Wave are reeling, having lost four straight before a much-needed bye week. They’ll need to be prepared as they host the 6-0 Mustangs averaging a robust 40.7 points per game. The passing attack led by Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai (tied for first in the country with 26 passing touchdowns) will look to find success against a Tulane defense surrendering 40.2 points per game.

Although everything is seemingly going right for SMU (they’re also coming off a bye, to boot), this is a potential lookahead spot with 5-1 Houston on deck. The Mustangs are undefeated and may have their eyes set on a conference title run, and Cincinnati is the obvious obstacle standing in the way. Teams like Houston and Memphis (their next two opponents) seem to be the first obstacle. Still, a Willie Fritz-coached Tulane football team is never one to overlook. Despite the struggles to start the year, they haven’t finished below .500 in three years and are perennially a tough out. Have they really fallen this far?

The way we’re attacking this game is the total. Both teams are combining to score over 70 points per contest, and the defenses both appear to leave something to be desired (especially in Tulane’s case). We’re taking the Over.

Pick: Over 70.5