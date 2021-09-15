UCF vs. Louisville Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Gus Malzahn era at UCF has gotten off to a successful 2-0 start, including a solid win over a good Boise State team. They’ll look to notch a victory over a Power 5 team to add to their resume as they travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals on Friday, September 17.

Louisville left a sour taste in bettors’ mouths after losing unimpressively in their opener against Ole Miss on live television Labor Day night, a 43-24 loss to an opposing team playing without their head coach due to COVID protocols. They followed that up with a 30-3 win over FCS squad Eastern Washington, but there are still many questions surrounding head coach Scott Satterfield and his team in his third year in charge.

The Cardinals will need to prove more stout defensively against UCF if they hope to avoid a repeat of the Ole Miss game. The Golden Knights feature one of the country’s top offenses, averaging 49.5 points per game and 622 total yards per game on 7.3 yards per play.

Star quarterback Dillon Gabriel (330 passing yards per game, 6 TDs) will lead a high-flying passing attack headlined by Oklahoma transfer Jaylon Robinson, speedster Ryan O’Keefe, and Tennessee transfer Brandon Johnson. Malzahn is incorporating his power run scheme into UCF’s air-it-out offensive identity, evidenced by Northwestern transfer running back Isaiah Bowser’s 45 carries, 231 yards, and 5 touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

There are a lot of questions that Louisville needs to answer in this one. Ole Miss has a powerful offensive attack that will score on just about any team in the nation, so it will be key for the Cardinals to prove that that game was an aberration and not the new normal. The defense allowed only 26.6 points per game and 369 total yards of offense in 2020, and a return to those numbers will be crucial.

This looks like too many points for the Cardinals to be giving up here at home. Sure, they looked disjointed in Week 1, but they were playing the unstoppable force that is Matt Corral and that Ole Miss offense. If the line goes back to Louisville +7, that’s the recommended play.