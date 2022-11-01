UEFA Champions League Match Week 6 Best Bets

The final match week of the UEFA Champions League group stages is upon us, but there is still a ton to play for. Bayern Munich is the only team that has officially secured first place in their group, while several other groups are still left entirely undecided – such as Groups E and D.

This sets up an exhilarating week of footy, as teams such as Tottenham and RB Leipzig have daunting away fixtures to secure their spot in the next round. Even Paris Saint-Germain has to get a result in Turin against Juventus to secure first place in Group H.

Get the popcorn out for these fixtures because here are the best bets for match week six of the UEFA Champions League.

FC Porto Money Line (+170)

FC Porto is in a position to top group B. If Club Brugge drops points against Bayer Leverkusen, Porto can top the group with a win over Atletico Madrid. I believe they will do just that. Porto has won three straight Champions League matches and didn’t allow a single goal throughout that stretch. The Portuguese giants are at home in this game, where they’ve only lost two games all season.

As you can see, there is great value on the money line at +170, especially since Atletico is already out of the competition. Take FC Porto to win and enjoy their recent resurgence under manager Sergio Conceicao.

Shakhtar Donetsk Draw No Bet (+300)

My long shot for the week is not as far-fetched as the oddsmakers have made it. With a win at home against RB Leipzig, Shakhtar can secure their spot in the Round of 16.

They already defeated Leipzig in match week one, winning 4-1 in Germany, and have only lost once at home this season. Shakhtar even drew against Real Madrid at home, proving this team is full of surprises.

Paris Saint-Germain Money Line (-150)

As mentioned earlier, PSG needs a win in Turin against Juventus to secure the top spot in the group. They will be without Neymar but still have Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to run the show.

With 50 goals scored in all competitions so far, expect this PSG team to dispose of a Juventus squad who have been poor this season. You don’t get PSG at -150 every day, so you better be slamming it.

Anytime Goalscorers

Lastly, I’ll leave you with a couple of anytime goalscorers that I think will hit the mark. I suggest taking them individually, but if you want to parlay, it totals a spicy +782 (I may or may not have taken it).

Mohamed Salah (+115):

Liverpool NEED goals to attempt to grab first place in the group.

Six goals in Champions League this year.

One of the best scorers in the world.

Kylian Mbappe (+115):

PSG needs to win to secure first place in the group.

Six goals in Champions League this year.

Neymar is out, which leaves room for Mbappe to take over.

Julian Alvarez (-110):