UFC 266 Betting Preview: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

FW – (C) Alexander Volkanovski (22-1-0) vs. #2 FW – Brian Ortega (15-1-0, 1 NC)

Date: Saturday, September 25th

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN+

Volkanovski vs. Ortega Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Volkanovski -176 / Ortega +142

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +200, Submission +460, Points -145

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-132) No (+104)

Volkanovski vs. Ortega News, Analysis, and Picks

Alexander Volkanovski has yet to lose in the UFC, while his challenger Brian Ortega just rebounded from his first career loss with a win over the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

There is a pretty significant size difference between the two fighters. At 5 feet 9 inches, Ortega is a large Featherweight, but he doesn’t have a reach advantage. Volkanovski has a two-and-a-half-inch reach advantage despite giving up three inches in height. However, this wouldn’t be the first time Volkanovski has come into a contest with a significant height disadvantage. His last two fights against the former champion Max Holloway showed that he could deal with a much taller opponent. On the feet, Volkanovski should have the upper hand. He has good hand speed, outputs a large volume of punches, and is intelligent.

On the opposite side of the cage, Ortega has a good jab and can fight from an orthodox and a southpaw stance. In this fight, the jab might be Ortega’s best striking weapon and could dictate who controls the Octagon. However, Ortega does not put out the same volume of punches as Volkanovski does and tends to absorb more punishment. Ortega is the better submission fighter and is always looking for the finish. Volkanovski has significant ground and pound but probably won’t be looking for a submission. Ortega might be a little better in the clinch than the champion, but Volkanovski averages more than double the takedowns per minute.

Volkanovski should be able to keep Ortega at bay with his superior speed. Another thing to note is that Volkanovski always comes in very prepared, but Ortega is a hard fighter to finish. Our expectation is Volkanovski will emerge as the victor but will not be able to finish Ortega.

The Bets: Volkanovski win -176, Will the fight go the distance? Yes (-132), Volkanovski by Points (+135), Fight Ends by Points (-145

