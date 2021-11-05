UFC 268: Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili 2 Betting Preview

Like the main event, the co-main event of UFC 268 also features a rematch, but this one is in the Women’s Strawweight division. Rose Namajunas gives an immediate rematch to the former champion Zhang Weili after she knocked Weili out in April of this year.

WSW – (C) Rose Namajunas (11-4-0) vs. WSW #1 – Zhang Weili (21-2-0)

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Broadcast Coverage: Pay-Per-View

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Namajunas +100 / Zhang -122

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +120, Submission +470, Points +110

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+104) No (-130)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili News, Analysis, and Picks

Up until Zhang faced Namajunas, she put together a 21 fight win streak. Meanwhile, Namajunas has had her ups and downs when it comes to title fights. She lost the UFC’s inaugural strawweight title bout by submission to Carla Esparza and failed to defend the title in her second defense in a loss to Jessica Andrade. However, Namajunas’ victory over Zhang in April wasn’t the first time she’s taken out a dominant champion, and it’s also not the first time she’s granted an immediate rematch. Namajunas TKO’d Joanna Jedrzejczyk in November of 2017 and then beat her by decision six months later. In fact, after losing to Andrade in May of 2019, she won a rematch the following year. Namajunas has never lost a rematch in her entire career. The champ is a significant threat on the feet and has an active submission game as well, even throwing out a flying armbar here and there.

Zhang is also a demon on the feet. She brutalized Jedrzejczyk and knocked out Andrade. However, Zhang has some holes in her striking, and she tends to take more damage than necessary and lacks head movement. Zhang has serious stopping power, but Namajunas is an intelligent fighter, so she should weather the storm.

Zhang is the favorite, as far as the odds are concerned, so sign us up for a bet on Namajunas. However, we don’t expect “Thug Rose” to repeat with a head-kick knockout. Zhang should come into this fight a little more cautious than their previous meeting, but fighters that won the last bout usually win the rematch. Put us down for Namajunas winning by decision.

The Bets: Namajunas Win (+100), Namajunas by Points (+380), Points (+110), Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+104)