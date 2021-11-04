UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 Betting Preview

WW – (C) Kamaru Usman (19-1-0) vs. WW #1 – Colby Covington (15-2-0)

Date: Saturday, November 6th

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York

Broadcast Coverage: Pay-Per-View

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Usman -310 / Covington +240

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO +100, Submission +850, Points -105

Will the fight go the distance? Yes (+112) No (-166)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington News, Analysis, and Picks

We have a rematch between welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington in the main event. The last time these two faced each other was right before the pandemic in December of 2019. They physically match up the same then as they do now. Usman is one inch taller and has a three-inch reach advantage. Both fighters are southpaws, so that negates any benefits either could reap from that.

Since the last time they fought, not much has changed for Covington. He’s been relatively inactive, recording only one win over former champion Tyron Woodley. A win over Woodley was a lot more impressive before his lackluster performance against YouTube star Jake Paul. Meanwhile, Usman has turned away Gilbert Burns and twice beat the iron chinned Jorge Masvidal, knocking Masvidal out in their second meeting. In addition, since the UFC’s inception, rematches have resulted in the winner of the previous fight coming out victorious over 60 percent of the time.

Since Usman joined the UFC, he’s been undefeated, and he’s knocked out the past three fighters he’s faced. Both Covington and Usman have great gas tanks, but only Usman has shown significant stopping power in the UFC.

The problem with betting on this fight is that Covington is a more competitive challenger than the odds suggest. Covington gets a lot of attention for his trash-talking, but it also distracts from the fact that’s he’s a very talented competitor. We expect Usman to win, but we don’t think he should be the overwhelming favorite. To win any decent amount of money on this fight, we’ll have to double up on Usman finishing Covington. However, a bet on Covington winning on points could be something to look at from a pure odds point of view.

The Bets: Usman win (-310), KO/TKO (+100), Usman by KO/TKO (+155), Will the fight go the distance? No (-166)