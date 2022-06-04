UFC Fight Night 207 Betting Preview

After a week off from action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back with UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. Whenever two heavyweights get in the cage, there is always a chance for some one-punch fireworks.
Johnny Munoz is an elite grappler, with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu training. He’ll also have a four-inch height and two-inch reach advantage over Tony Gravely, a former Division I wrestler and a well-rounded grappler. One knock against him is he can sometimes gas out. Gravely will have the edge on the feet, but Munoz’s size should slightly even the playing field.
Gravely is favored, making Munoz a live underdog capable of pulling off a surprise submission.
Riding the Favorite
Joe Solecki is coming off a close split decision loss (to Jared Gordon), but he should have a significant advantage in this fight. Solecki will be the larger fighter, is the much better grappler, who is effective in top position and off his back. The American is also a good boxer who throws a lot of straight punches and can switch stances; however, he lacks power. His opponent Alex da Silva, will likely be the better striker and enjoys a 2.5-inch reach advantage. However, da Silva has shown weakness on the mat, losing by submission to Alexander Yakovlev.
Expect Solecki to repeatedly take da Silva to the ground, winning by submission or decision.
How Will Fight End: KO/TKO/DQ -135 | Submission +800 | Decision +120
Will the fight go the distance? Yes +120 | No -165
Heavyweight Main Event
On paper, Alexander Volkov (34-10-0) should be able to keep his distance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3-0) and outstrike him to a decision. However, this event is taking place within the small cage of UFC Apex, so consider Rozenstruik, a live dog, for a knockout finish. There is the danger that Rozenstruik won’t pull the trigger, which will be frustrating, but if he comes out aggressive, he could very well pull off the upset.
If you want to add some juice, look for an early-round finish, but Rozenstruik could be in line for a knockout.
