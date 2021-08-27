UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Barboza vs. Chikadze

#9 FW – Edson Barboza (22-9-0 UFC record) vs. #10 FW – Giga Chikadze (13-2-0 UFC record)

Date: Saturday, August 28

Time: 10:00 PM EDT

Venue: UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: ESPN

Barboza vs. Chikadze Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Barboza -115 / Chikadze -105

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO -110, Submission +1100, Points -105

Total Rounds: Over 4.5 (+102) Under 4.5 (-128)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Barboza vs. Chikadze News, Analysis, and Picks

If you’re looking for an evenly matched tactical standup battle that could potentially end up with one fighter on the canvas, look no further than Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze. Barboza has been a mainstay in the UFC for years and has quite the collection of highlight-reel knockouts over that time. Opposite him is Chikadze, a seasoned kickboxer who is turning heads all over the world of MMA. Each has their advantages over the other in certain aspects of the standup game. The battle to pay close attention to is Barboza targeting Chikadze’s lead leg with kicks and Chikadze lead kick to the body. Both fighters fight in an orthodox position, so I don’t expect their usual standup fair to change all too much.

It’s no secret that Barboza has punishing leg kicks, and in the past, we’ve seen him damage an opponents’ lead leg so severely that they could no longer stand and continue the fight. These low kicks have also helped Barboza set up his opponents for some devastating head kick knockouts. Barboza will come into the contest one inch shorter than his opponent but has a one-inch reach advantage. Meanwhile, Chikadze sets up his high kicks by targeting his opponent’s body. His liver kicks are some nasty business that can change a fight instantly, which you can see in his last fight against Cub Swanson. I don’t think either fighter will come into this fight with skills the other doesn’t have experience facing. I doubt this one hits the mat at any point, but Barboza should hold an advantage in the grappling department. I expect the fight goes the distance, but both fighters are so deadly on their feet that it could end at any moment.

But we’re here to make some money, so I’m leaning towards a Chidakze finish for my bet. I think Chidakze landing one of those liver kicks could change the fight in an instance, and I see it as the most likely way to come out ahead in this very evenly matched fight.

The Bets: Chikadze win -105, Under 4.5 Rounds (-105), Chikadze KO/TKO Round 1 (+500), Fight Ends in KO/TKO (-110)