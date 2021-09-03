UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Brunson vs. Till

Back to break down the second Fight Night in as many weeks after a scorching Saturday in Vegas seven days ago. Here’s to hoping you loaded up on our Giga Chikadze vs. Edson Barboza and Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina picks. Not only did we go 8-0 but had a huge +1400 payoff in picking Battle to end the scrap in the second round via submission. Let’s roll with the punches and knock out the rust on your coin purse to fill it with dollar bills for the second straight week.

MW – #5 Derek Brunson (22-7-0 UFC record) vs. #7 MW – Darren Till (18-3-1 UFC record)

Date: Saturday, September 4th

Time: 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada

Broadcast Coverage: UFC Fight Pass

Brunson vs. Till Moneyline and Odds

Odds to Win: Brunson +154 / Till -184

How Will Fight End: KO/TKO -170, Submission +1600, Points +145

Total Rounds: Over 2.5 (-112) Under 2.5 (-112)

Brunson vs. Till News, Analysis, and Picks

In this middleweight Main Event, Derek Brunson is coming in riding a four-fight win streak. His streak consists of wins over Kevin Holland, Edmen Shahbazyan, Ian Heinisch, and Elias Theodorou, with three of those four fights ending in a decision. Meanwhile, Darren Till has lost three of his past four, dropping fights to Robert Whittaker, Jorge Masvidal, and Tyron Woodley. His lone win over that span was a split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum. This fight will be Till’s third match back at middleweight after he spent some time competing at welterweight but had difficulties making that weight. Till has traditionally experienced a significant size advantage at welterweight but won’t have as big an edge in that regard against Brunson at 185 lbs. In addition, Brunson will have almost a three-inch reach advantage, which will give Till more issues on the feet. Both fighters fight south-paw. Till is the more accurate and crisp competitor on the feet, while Brunson tends to be wilder with his fists but has better one-punch power.

Both fighters are highly ranked, so an impressive performance by either guy could have title-shot implications, especially in the case of Brunson. Putting together five straight victories with a win would not be ignored. In addition to Brunson having more recent success in the Octagon, he has also been more active, whereas Till hasn’t fought in over a year, so ring rust could play a factor.

An exciting aspect of this fight to pay attention will be the wrestling game. Brunson is the better offensive wrestler, but Till has good takedown defense. Brunson shouldn’t just rely on taking Till down if he starts to lose the striking exchanges. However, his ability to take Till down will help dictate how Darren will get off his strikes.

I expect Till to keep his distance and try to pick apart Brunson, but I think Derek should still be able to land his strikes and even score a few late takedowns. The longer the fight goes on, the more I see it in Brunson’s favor; he’s been the more active fighter and hasn’t bounced between weight classes like Till.

The Bets: Brunson win +154, Over 2.5 Rounds (-154), Brunson by Points (+500), Fight Ends by Points (+145)