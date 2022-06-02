Ukraine-Wales: How to Watch, Stream & Bet World Cup Qualifying

Ukraine and Wales are set to face off on Sunday to determine one of the final three teams to qualify for a berth in the 2022 World Cup. This match will mark the last qualifying spot in the World Cup from a European nation, and the winner will play in Group B, which features the United States, England, and Iran.

When and Where is Ukraine-Wales?

Date: 06/05/2022 | Kick-Off: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cardiff, Wales | Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium

To get to this point, Ukraine defeated Scotland on Wednesday by a score of 3-1. Ukraine has only qualified for the World Cup once in 2006, while Wales has also only been to one back in 1958.

The World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Regardless of which side comes out on top in this matchup, one of these two sides will make their first appearance in the prestigious tournament in a long time.

How to Watch Ukraine-Wales?

TV: Sky Sports Football, ESPN | Live Stream: ESPN+

You can watch the game by launching the ESPN+ app. If you don’t have an ESPN+, you can watch live on ESPN in the United States.

How to Bet Ukraine-Wales

Moneyline: Wales +165/Ukraine +185/Tie +200 | Total: 0.5 (O-1100, U+620), 1.5 (O-215, U+164), 2.5 (O+152, U-186), 3.5 (O+390, U-650)

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline and multiple game total options, there are several bets offered at all the sportsbooks.

With what transpired for Ukraine and Wales during the qualifying stages, there’s likely some value on under 1.5 goals at +164. Ukraine saw four goals scored in their last match against Scotland, but this contest shouldn’t experience that level of offensive output.