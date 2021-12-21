SG Betting Model Win Probability: Central Florida vs. Florida

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Union Home Gasparilla Bowl gets underway on Thursday, December 23, between the Florida Gators (6-6) and the UCF Golden Knights (8-4).

It’s been an awful season for the Gators, who finished with a .500 record and fired coach Dan Mullen only a year removed from testing Alabama in the 2020 SEC Championship game. My, how things change from year to year!

Gus Malzahn is no stranger to SEC competition after spending the 2013-2020 seasons with Auburn. Malzahn is somewhat of a stranger to bowl victories, however, going just 2-5 in Bowl games his career. The Florida Gators will be playing under interim coach Greg Knox, and it’s fair to assume that they will have some opt-outs for this contest, although there has been significant news as of the time of this writing.

This will be a raucous atmosphere in front of a home-field crowd. UCF is no stranger to punching above their weight class and will be hungry to grab a win over an in-state competitor from the SEC. That being said, the offense was significantly hampered following a clavicle injury to starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has since thrown his name in the transfer portal.

Florida isn’t inspiring much confidence in this matchup, either. Anthony Richardson is out for the game with a meniscus injury, so Emory Jones is the assumed starter at quarterback despite announcing he will enter the transfer portal after the game. Billy Napier won’t be hands-on for this matchup, and, surely, there will be some opt-outs after a disappointing season.

Neither team is screaming for our money, yet we’re getting a touchdown worth of points with the underdog in what should be a raucous, rivalry game-esque atmosphere. If you’re on the Knights side of things (as we recommend), it’s better to get in now before the line moves.