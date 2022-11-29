BETTING Soccer
11:19 AM, November 29, 2022

USA Getting Plenty of World Cup Betting Action Ahead of Crucial Match vs. Iran

The further Team USA can go in this World Cup, the better for bettors, but maybe not so much for some sportsbooks. BetMGM is seeing a ton of action on the Americans, putting the book in a bit of a tight spot. With so much money and tickets coming in on the US, risk has been raised, and the books may face some big payouts. 

BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: USA-Iran

 
Match Result Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket% Handle%
              
      USA +110 +100 83% 90%
      Tie +220 +230 7% 4%
      Iran +230 +290 10% 6%
         
 
 
“USA is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the World Cup. While we’re personally fans, USA winning it would be a tough outcome for the book, that said, as they advance, we’re seeing more betting action than ever.” – Christian Cipollini – Sports Trader at BetMGM.

Not only is the outcome of the game itself seeing a lot of dollars wagered, but the props market is also being flooded with cash. It’s not much of a surprise that America’s biggest soccer superstar is leading the way among player props while a higher-scoring game is being hoped for.

Most Bet Props at BetMGM

  • Christian Pulisic to score anytime goal +230
  • Both teams to score Yes +105
  • Total 2.5 (over +125)
  • 58% of tickets, 52% of handle on over

