The further Team USA can go in this World Cup, the better for bettors, but maybe not so much for some sportsbooks. BetMGM is seeing a ton of action on the Americans, putting the book in a bit of a tight spot. With so much money and tickets coming in on the US, risk has been raised, and the books may face some big payouts.

BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: USA-Iran

Match Result Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket% Handle% USA +110 +100 83% 90% Tie +220 +230 7% 4% Iran +230 +290 10% 6%

“USA is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the World Cup. While we’re personally fans, USA winning it would be a tough outcome for the book, that said, as they advance, we’re seeing more betting action than ever.” – Christian Cipollini – Sports Trader at BetMGM.

Not only is the outcome of the game itself seeing a lot of dollars wagered, but the props market is also being flooded with cash. It’s not much of a surprise that America’s biggest soccer superstar is leading the way among player props while a higher-scoring game is being hoped for.

Most Bet Props at BetMGM

Christian Pulisic to score anytime goal +230

Both teams to score Yes +105

Total 2.5 (over +125)

58% of tickets, 52% of handle on over

Kickoff goes at 2 pm ET, and SportsGrid is your home for all betting information and news around Team USA and the entire 2022 World Cup.