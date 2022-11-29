USA Getting Plenty of World Cup Betting Action Ahead of Crucial Match vs. Iran
joecervenka
The further Team USA can go in this World Cup, the better for bettors, but maybe not so much for some sportsbooks. BetMGM is seeing a ton of action on the Americans, putting the book in a bit of a tight spot. With so much money and tickets coming in on the US, risk has been raised, and the books may face some big payouts.
BetMGM Sportsbook Insights: USA-Iran
Match Result
Opening Odds
Current Odds
Ticket%
Handle%
USA
+110
+100
83%
90%
Tie
+220
+230
7%
4%
Iran
+230
+290
10%
6%
“USA is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the World Cup. While we’re personally fans, USA winning it would be a tough outcome for the book, that said, as they advance, we’re seeing more betting action than ever.” – Christian Cipollini – Sports Trader at BetMGM.
Not only is the outcome of the game itself seeing a lot of dollars wagered, but the props market is also being flooded with cash. It’s not much of a surprise that America’s biggest soccer superstar is leading the way among player props while a higher-scoring game is being hoped for.
Most Bet Props at BetMGM
Christian Pulisic to score anytime goal +230
Both teams to score Yes +105
Total 2.5 (over +125)
58% of tickets, 52% of handle on over
Kickoff goes at 2 pm ET, and SportsGrid is your home for all betting information and news around Team USA and the entire 2022 World Cup.
