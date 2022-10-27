USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 3-7-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 5.6 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 5-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.9 points per game which has been on average 3.8 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, USC and Arizona average 54.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 22.3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 11 Road games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 6-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 4.9 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Arizona is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -11.4 points per game which has been on average 4.7 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, USC and Arizona average -8.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.