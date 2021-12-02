Utah State vs. San Diego State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Utah State (33.2%) vs. San Diego State (66.8%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: San Diego St. -5.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

This Saturday, the 2021 Mountain West Championship game goes down at Dignity Health Park between the Utah State Aggies (9-3) and the San Diego State Aztecs (11-1).

What a turnaround it’s been in Logan. Utah State was 1-5 a year ago and looked like one of the worst teams in the country. Fast forward to 2021, and the Aggies have a chance to secure the conference championship on the back of a dynamic offense averaging 459.5 total yards per game. Blake Anderson deserves all the props he can get for this remarkable turnaround.

All that aside, the Aggies could be in for a tough matchup against the Aztecs, who have lost only once all year. Stingy defense has been the calling card, ranking ninth nationally with only 17.2 points allowed per game.

While the offense has struggled to get much going, they rallied behind Jordon Brookshire when he came in for an injured Lucas Johnson in last week’s all-important matchup with Boise State. The Aztecs trailed 16-3 when Brookshire entered the contest and rallied for 24 straight points en route to a 27-16 win. The ground game should be paramount in this matchup, as Greg Bell looks to feast against the Aggies’ 86th ranked rushing defense.

While we like San Diego State’s chances to win this ball game, we’d actually look the other way against the spread. They’ve only gained 5.1 yards per play offensively compared to 4.6 allowed defensively, hardly the dominant margin you expect out of an 11-1 team. The Aztecs have proven vulnerable through the air, and that’s exactly where Logan Bonner, Deven Thompkins, and this Aggies passing attack will look to exploit.

The Aztecs have not fared well when laying points, going 0-3-1 ATS as a favorite in their past four games. The Aggies, meanwhile, have been covering machines on the road, going 5-1 ATS in their previous six games as the away team.