Utah Utes vs. Oregon Ducks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.9 points per game which has been on average 5.3 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 10-3-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.9 points per game which has been on average 4.7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Utah and Oregon average 61.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah is 5-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.4 points per game which has been on average 0.3 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Oregon is 7-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 17.9 points per game which has been on average 0.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Utah and Oregon average 5.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.8 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.