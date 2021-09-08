Utah vs. Brigham Young Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Utah Utes will travel to Provo to do battle with BYU Saturday night in the 101st iteration of the rivalry known as the Holy War. It’s a rivalry that Utah has historically had the upper hand in, as they lead the all-time series 57-34-4 (that record is disputed, but Utah has the upper hand regardless). You know that it’s a sign of a heated rivalry when the two schools can’t even agree on who has won which games.

Coming off a record-setting 11-1 season, the Cougars were expected by many to take a step back after losing several key contributors, chief among them quarterback Zach Wilson (drafted 2nd overall by the Jets). They return only 11 starters from a season ago and only 4 on defense, making them one of the least experienced teams in the country.

They looked alright in Week 1 against Arizona in a 24-16 win. However, it appears that this may not be the offense of yesteryear in Provo, as they managed only 24 points against an Arizona defense that surrendered 39.8 points per game in 2020 and returned only 15 starters.

The bad news is that they lost leading returning receiver Gunner Romney to a leg injury in that game. He was seen in crutches on the sideline. The good news is that receiver Neil Pau’u emerged as a go-to target for quarterback Jaren Hall, finishing with 8 catches for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Cougars are expected to return the Nacua brothers out wide after mostly being held out of the opener. Puka (Washington) and Samson (Utah) are two transfers that should help this offense.

I expect the Cougars to have a much rougher go of it in Week 2 against a stingy Utah defense that returns 9 starters defensively and 18 overall. This is a bonafide PAC-12 contender facing off against one of the least experienced teams in the country, breaking in a new quarterback and transfers at the receiving position. Playing on the road in a tough environment makes this a tougher call, but Utah has covered in five straight when playing on the road against BYU. We’re getting the better and more experienced team at a discount here with the line under a touchdown.

The trends agree as Utah is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. They’ve won nine straight against BYU.

Pick: Utah -7