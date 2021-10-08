Utah vs. Southern California Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Utah Utes (2-2) head to Southern California to take on the USC Trojans (3-2) on Saturday, October 9. Usually, a pivotal PAC-12 showdown, the hype behind the matchup has been muted this year after lackluster starts for both respective squads.

The Trojans famously fired Clay Helton after just Week 2 following an embarrassing loss to Stanford, the type of letdown that had become all too common under his watch. Utah has stumbled out of the gates for the second year in a row, winning only one game against FBS competition in three tries.

There are a few key factors in determining this game. First off, how will USC respond the rest of the year under interim head coach Donte Williams? Initial results have been mixed, with two blowout wins of Washington State and Colorado, but one humbling, thrashing 45-27 loss at the hands of Oregon State. It’s easy to imagine a team playing uninspiring ball following the firing of their coach only two games through the season, but we’ve yet to see many signs of that (although their unwillingness to tackle any Oregon State player in the second half certainly was concerning).

The second factor handicap is whether or not Utah will improve as the season goes along. Picked by many as a PAC-12 South contender, the Utes have been anything but impressive to start the year. The defense has been solid if unspectacular (302 yards per game allowed), but the offense has left much to be desired, and offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has come under fire for his bland, uninspiring game plans.

That being said, it’s usually best to catch Utah in September before they get hot — they’re 7-0 ATS in their past seven October games. This team relies on coaching, execution, and development more than talent (the opposite of USC, coincidentally), and those things take time to gel. Will the Utes begin to gel here, or is it simply not going to happen this year due to a poor offense?

The model likes USC, but Utah in October is scary enough to keep this bettor away entirely.