VEZINA TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

The competition for the Vezina is interesting this year. A few goaltenders find themselves in new situations, and others will have to take on more responsibility this season.

Last year saw Marc-Andre Fleury surprisingly win his first Vezina Trophy. He’s in the mix, but FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t have him as the favorite.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR VEZINA MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +300

Connor Hellebuyck: +950

Darcy Kuemper: +1000

Marc-Andre Fleury: +1000

Carey Price: +1500

Thatcher Demko: +1900

Petr Mrazek: +1900

Robin Lehner: +1900

Philipp Grubauer: +1900

Frederik Andersen: +1900

Semyon Varlamov: +1900

ANDREI VASILEVSKIY

You don’t win back-to-back Stanley Cups and then not be considered the best goaltender in the league. Vasilevskiy has every right to be the favorite in this race. He won the trophy back in 2018-19 and has won two Stanley Cups since. Outside of Tampa Bay’s accomplishments, Vasilevskiy would probably still be considered the best player between the pipes. It’s tough to consider anyone else could win it when you have a goalie of his skill and a team like the Lightning in front of him.

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK

At the risk of pissing off Leafs Nation, Winnipeg could be the best Canadian team this year. Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina the season preceding this last one. Despite Hellebuyck having a real chance at winning the trophy this year, the most appealing thing about picking him is the odds. Vasilevskiy is only a +300, where Hellebuyck can net us three times as much at a hefty +950. Sign me up for a wager on him.

DARCY KUEMPER

Darcy Kemper could not find himself in a better situation if he tried. He’s moving from the woeful Arizona Coyotes to what oddsmakers consider the best team in the league, the Colorado Avalanche. Kuemper has always had good stats despite playing on subpar teams, and this will finally be his chance to prove that he’s one of the best in the league. Although he’s talented, it’s tough to gamble on a guy in a new situation.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Can Marc-Andre Fleury repeat as the Vezina winner? Sure.

Will he? Probably not.

When Flower was traded to Chicago, there were questions as to whether or not he was even going to continue playing hockey. If a player is considering retirement, it doesn’t seem like he’s gearing up to dominate the league. It’s tough to bet on a guy with seemingly one foot out the door. Also, considering how successful Fleury has been over his career and that he only won his lone Vezina last year, it makes it seem unlikely that he’ll repeat. Add to that, he’s moved from one of the best teams in the league with one of the strongest defenses to a middle-of-the-pack team like the Blackhawks, so don’t bank on a back-to-back result.

SEMYON VARLAMOV

The New York Islanders might have the best goaltending in the entire NHL. When it comes to winning the Vezina, the problem for Semyon Varlamov is he’ll be sharing the load with Ilya Sorokin. We’ve seen in the past that tandems tend to be overlooked. It happened before in New York with Robin Lehner and Thomas Greiss. The Vezina isn’t about which team has the best goaltending; it’s about the best goaltender.

