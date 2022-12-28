College basketball finally gets back into full swing after a lengthy Christmas break with an enticing Big East matchup in Hartford between the Villanova Wildcats and Connecticut Huskies. The two programs were each pegged to finish within the top three of the conference during the preseason.

The Huskies enter the matchup as one of three remaining undefeated teams in the nation as they host the Wildcats, who have ripped off wins in five straight heading in.

Villanova @ UConn Game Information

Location: XL Center | Hartford, CT

XL Center | Hartford, CT Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | TV: Fox Sports 1

It should be a rocking atmosphere at the XL Center after a barn burner between these two in the same building back in March. The Huskies faithful always turn out for a matchup with Villanova, and Wednesday night shouldn’t be any different.

This matchup could have substantial implications on the final Big East pecking order at the end of the season and even the league’s regular-season championship.

Villanova @ UConn Game Odds on FanDuel

Spread: Villanova +11.5 (-104) | UConn -11.5 (-118)

Villanova +11.5 (-104) | UConn -11.5 (-118) Moneyline: Villanova (+570) | UConn (-850)

Villanova (+570) | UConn (-850) Total: Over 136.5 (-110) | Under 136.5 (-110)

Wednesday night will be the first matchup of two between these foes. UConn enters as a big favorite, and deservedly so. If this were the spread in every game for the Huskies this season, they’d be a stunning 11-2 against the number! They have beaten every single opponent by double-digits.

After a worrisome 2-5 start to the season for Villanova, the Wildcats have bounced back in a big way with five straight wins, with a pair coming against Oklahoma and St. John’s.

It’s a streak that got underway once five-star freshman Cam Whitmore made his debut after missing the first seven games of the season following thumb surgery. He’s proving to be an immediate impact on both ends and will be essential to Villanova’s success as he tests UConn’s defense.

As for the total, it feels a bit low with the high-tempo performances we’ve seen out of UConn in home matchups. They are 7-1 to the over at this current number.

Although Villanova likes to slow things down, they looked just fine to be involved in a track meet in their 75-possession matchup with St. John’s in their previous outing. It wouldn’t be surprising to see this number potentially creep up as we inch closer to game time throughout the day.